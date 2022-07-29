Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability programme: Beyond foundation training

We recently announced that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies have been granted access to the Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme: Foundation training.

The training includes access to the ‘beyond foundation’ learning series which has been designed to build on foundation level learning and is suitable for those with an interest or involvement in contract management. The purpose of the training is to help build on your technical understanding of how to manage a contract. There are 9 modules, which can be completed flexibly to fit learner’s needs/.

To register for this training click here.

This training has been created by the Government Commercial Function and therefore aligns with Central Government Policy.

For more information, please e-mail: CommercialCapability@gov.wales