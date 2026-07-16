Government commitment to deliver for rural communities

The Future of Rural England report sets out how to ensure government policy delivers for rural communities.

A new report setting out how to ensure government policy delivers for rural communities has been published. The Future of Rural England report, drafted by the Rural Taskforce, has identified six themes critical to thriving, inclusive and sustainable rural communities: economic growth and productivity; infrastructure and housing; skills and education; health and wellbeing; safety and community resilience; and connectivity.

A new cross-government board will put rural needs at the heart of major policies to help unlock rural potential, with annual public reporting on progress, marking a decisive shift to proactive, joined-up working across government.

With more than half a million small and medium-sized businesses driving manufacturing, tourism, agriculture and renewable energy, rural England contributes over £259 billion to the economy and potential for growth is huge.

Yet rural communities have long been held back by a unique set of challenges: from transport and digital connectivity barriers to hidden health inequalities and a lack of affordable housing. The report was commissioned to change this. It recommends a more proactive approach that places rural communities at the centre of decision-making, embedding rural proofing across government. This ensures all departments systematically assess real-world impacts on rural communities in policy and investment decisions, so they achieve their intended outcomes for the 9.7 million people who call rural England home.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

Rural England already contributes more than £259 billion to our economy, is home to over half a million businesses, and has huge potential for further growth. As Secretary of State responsible for rural affairs, I am leading a cross-government approach to ensure that rural voices are not an afterthought but help shape policy across government.

CLA Deputy President Joe Evans said:

The CLA welcomes today’s Future of Rural England report and its focus on embedding rural proofing across government. Only through a joined-up approach, with departments working together, can the full potential of the rural economy be unlocked. The challenge now is turning these recommendations into action. That means delivering affordable rural housing, improving digital connectivity and transforming our approach to planning so that it becomes an enabler, as opposed to a blocker. As devolution is rolled out, government must also ensure rural communities are not left behind. Getting this right is fundamental to closing the productivity gap, unlocking billions of pounds of economic growth and creating a thriving countryside.

Chief Executive of Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), Corinne Pluchino said:

ACRE welcomes the ‘Future of Rural England Report’ and was pleased to contribute to the Rural Taskforce, which provided a valuable forum to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities across government. The report sets out clear actions, and we welcome the clear commitment to measure delivery and increase accountability, including a cross-government board to review the effectiveness of rural proofing and new metrics to monitor the sustainability and resilience of rural communities. We are also pleased to see the commitment to ensure that rural communities can engage with and benefit from the plans for devolution. ACRE and the ACRE Network look forward to working with Defra and across Government to make sure these actions lead to tangible improvements for rural England, so local communities have the services and resources they need to secure equitable outcomes for everyone, and particularly those in greatest need.

This government is committed to not leaving rural England behind with a clear goal of well-connected communities that feel supported to reach their full potential, with access to opportunities and public services they can rely on, and the confidence to plan and invest for the future.

The approach is already delivering results on the ground: 17.2% of public electric vehicle chargers in England and Wales are now located in rural areas, closely matching the rural share of the population and ensuring no community is left behind as the country transitions to cleaner transport.

Secretary of State Emma Reynolds is marking the publication at the Great Yorkshire Show today (Thursday 16 July), meeting with the Country Land and Business Association, one of the rural organisations whose insights helped shape it.