Government concludes Public Bodies Review of the Regulator of Social Housing

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government review of the Regulator of Social Housing has concluded, determining a full-scale review is not necessary at this time.

Overall, the review confirmed that the Regulator is a well-run organisation that demonstrates no fundamental weaknesses across its operations.

As part of the government’s commitment to build more social and affordable homes, drive up standards, and ensure social housing landlords remain financially sound, the department has identified key areas where it will work collaboratively with the Regulator to further strengthen its ability to deliver. These will include work to:

Strengthen the evidence base on the outcomes delivered by social housing regulation, particularly for residents living in social housing. This will include how the Regulator, and others, can effectively monitor performance.

Ensure the Regulator continues to operate as efficiently as possible in future years.

Consider how the regulatory system may need to evolve in the future to respond to any new changes to the social housing sector.

Explore opportunities for the Regulator to further exploit its use of digital technologies.

The Regulator was subject to a Public Bodies Review last year as part of the wider Cabinet Office programme which routinely assesses the effectiveness and efficiency of all Arm’s Length Bodies.

Further information

The Regulator of Social Housing is a non-departmental public body which regulates registered providers of social housing to maintain a viable, efficient, and well-governed sector that can deliver quality homes and services for current and future tenants. The Regulator has a key role in supporting the delivery of new social homes to meet the government’s housing objectives.

The Regulator was subject to a Public Bodies Review in 2024 as part of the wider Cabinet Office Public Bodies Review Programme. These reviews consider the governance, accountability, efficacy, and efficiency of Arm’s Length Bodies.

