Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Government concludes Public Bodies Review of the Regulator of Social Housing
A government review of the Regulator of Social Housing has concluded.
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government review of the Regulator of Social Housing has concluded, determining a full-scale review is not necessary at this time.
Overall, the review confirmed that the Regulator is a well-run organisation that demonstrates no fundamental weaknesses across its operations.
As part of the government’s commitment to build more social and affordable homes, drive up standards, and ensure social housing landlords remain financially sound, the department has identified key areas where it will work collaboratively with the Regulator to further strengthen its ability to deliver. These will include work to:
- Strengthen the evidence base on the outcomes delivered by social housing regulation, particularly for residents living in social housing. This will include how the Regulator, and others, can effectively monitor performance.
- Ensure the Regulator continues to operate as efficiently as possible in future years.
- Consider how the regulatory system may need to evolve in the future to respond to any new changes to the social housing sector.
- Explore opportunities for the Regulator to further exploit its use of digital technologies.
The Regulator was subject to a Public Bodies Review last year as part of the wider Cabinet Office programme which routinely assesses the effectiveness and efficiency of all Arm’s Length Bodies.
Further information
The Regulator of Social Housing is a non-departmental public body which regulates registered providers of social housing to maintain a viable, efficient, and well-governed sector that can deliver quality homes and services for current and future tenants. The Regulator has a key role in supporting the delivery of new social homes to meet the government’s housing objectives.
The Regulator was subject to a Public Bodies Review in 2024 as part of the wider Cabinet Office Public Bodies Review Programme. These reviews consider the governance, accountability, efficacy, and efficiency of Arm’s Length Bodies.
More information on the Public Bodies Review Programme can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-concludes-public-bodies-review-of-the-regulator-of-social-housing
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Single Construction Regulator to ensure standards across sector17/12/2025 14:10:00
Plans for a new regulator to bring together standards across buildings, products and professionals in the construction sector have been announced today.
Over £1 billion for victims of domestic abuse to access support and rebuild their lives16/12/2025 12:10:00
More victims of domestic abuse will receive better protection through nearly £500 million as part of the forthcoming Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.
Scottish neighbourhoods to be revitalised with £280 million named15/12/2025 11:12:00
Revealed: The 14 Scottish most in need communities each to benefit from up to £20 million UK Government Pride in Place Programme funding.
National plan to halve long-term rough sleeping and prevent homelessness12/12/2025 13:10:00
The National Plan to End Homelessness was launched yesterday, and will support the most vulnerable people in our society.
National plan to halve rough sleeping and prevent homelessness11/12/2025 13:15:00
The National Plan to End Homelessness has been launched today, and will support the most vulnerable people in our society.
More homes and improved high streets for new mayoral areas through 30-year funding package04/12/2025 14:20:00
More homes, better high streets and support for businesses are on the way as six fast-tracked devolution areas have secured multi-billion-pound funding.
Call on communities to get involved in Pride in Place04/12/2025 09:15:00
Local people are invited to join their neighbourhood boards to have a say in shaping their areas over the next decade as part of the Pride in Place programme.
Boost for businesses as new powers save contracts for local areas03/12/2025 13:17:00
Billion pound boost for small businesses as councils get new powers to save contracts for local communities