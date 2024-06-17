Government confirms funding for TfL to procure new Elizabeth Line trains

The new trains will allow TfL to increase capacity on the network in the coming years.

The government recently (14 June 2024) confirmed funding for TfL to procure 10 new Elizabeth Line trains from the UK-based train manufacturer, Alstom.

Following careful consideration of TfL’s business case, the government has approved TfL’s request for funding for the additional trains.

The trains are needed due to strong passenger demand, expected growth on the Elizabeth Line, and will allow TfL to increase capacity on the network in the coming years.

The trains will be made at Alstom’s facility in Derby.

In accordance with section 101 of the Greater London Authority Act 1999, the government will provide TfL with the capital funding requested for the additional trains only.

Read previously published information on the pipeline of current and expected orders for new trains.

