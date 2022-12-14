Homeless Link
Government consultation on accommodation standards for looked after children and care leavers opens
In December 2021 the government announced its intentions to introduce mandatory national standards for supported accommodation for looked after children and care leavers aged 16-and-17, and that these standards would be overseen by an Ofsted-led registration and inspection.
In early 2023 the Government will lay the final set of regulations to implement these reforms to the sector. This consultation seeks views on the details of the standards and inspection framework specifically:
- The proposed quality standards providers will have to adhere to
- The proposed management and administrative requirements on providers
- The proposed Ofsted registration, inspection and enforcement and provider accountability
The consultation also asks questions on the guidance for providers of accommodation that will accompany the new standards and regulations, the costs related to registration, and the potential unintended consequences of the introduction of these regulations.
What is the deadline?
The consultation is running 5th December -16th January.
Who are they inviting to respond?
- Providers of supported accommodation
- Local authorities
- Children’s social care workforce
- Relevant national public, private and charitable sector organisations
They have also published a separate version of the consultation, which is aimed at care experienced young people and anyone else who wishes to respond
Why is it important?
The Department for Education will use the consultation findings to finalise the regulations, Quality Standards and accompanying guidance.
What can my organisation do?
You can respond to the consultation via the website which hosts an online survey. The website also hosts documents detailing the proposed quality standards and Ofsted arrangements for inspection.
What is Homeless Link doing?
Homeless Link has been engaging with members over the past year on these standards and will be submitting a response based on these conversations. If you would like to raise a particular concern relating to one or more of the questions in the consultation, please get in touch. Please be aware or the parameters of the consultation; we are only able to respond to the questions asked. We will not be able in incorporate views that we receive after 6th January.
