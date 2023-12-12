Home Office
Government consults on Safe Access Zones around abortion clinics
Public consultation launched on the implementation of Safe Access Zones around abortion clinics.
The government has launched a public consultation on the implementation of Safe Access Zones around abortion clinics.
During passage of the Public Order Act 2023 last year, Parliament voted to introduce legislation to prohibit protests within 150 metres of an abortion clinic or hospital that provides abortion services. We anticipate commencing Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023 no later than Spring 2024.
To ensure that Safe Access Zones are implemented effectively, the government has launched a consultation seeking views on the non-statutory guidance, which will be published to ensure that law enforcement agencies have a clear and consistent understanding around enforcement.
It will also provide information to abortion service providers and protestors about what is expected under the new law.
The public consultation will run for 6 weeks at which point the government will consider the responses before publishing the guidance and commencing Safe Access Zones.
Find out more about the consultation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-consults-on-safe-access-zones-around-abortion-clinics
