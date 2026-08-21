Government convenes local partners in Bedford to maximise benefits of landmark Universal United Kingdom Resort across the region

Minister for Tourism and Place brings together leaders across eight local authorities to understand local perspectives on new theme park and resort development

Leaders discussed the range of opportunities across jobs and skills, education and training, creative industries, culture, heritage, tourism and local transport connectivity

The project is expected to create 28,000 jobs between construction and employment and generate nearly £50 billion for the UK economy, bringing new jobs, skills and investment to Bedford and the surrounding region

Demonstrates government’s commitment to devolution to empower local leaders and deliver for their communities

Following the announcement in June of the transformational investment in a new theme park and resort in Bedford, Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock held the first meeting of regional leaders to understand local priorities and discuss how the benefits of the development will be spread across the region.

Minister Peacock chaired the roundtable at The Swan Hotel in Bedford, bringing together government, Universal Destinations and Experiences and eight local authorities to discuss how they can work together to maximise the benefits of the landmark Universal United Kingdom Resort for Bedford and the wider region.

Attendees at the roundtable were council leaders and CEOs from Bedford Borough Council, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, Central Bedfordshire Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council, North Northamptonshire Council, and West Northamptonshire Council; as well as the MPs for Bedford and Mid Bedfordshire, and a senior representative from Universal.

At the roundtable, leaders discussed the opportunities the Universal United Kingdom Resort will provide, and the importance of working together in a coordinated way to take advantage of them. Opportunities discussed included how to drive local regeneration and boost the local economy by attracting tourists across the region and making sure local businesses can be involved in supplying the park and resort. Attendees also considered how to make sure young people across the region have a chance to gain skills, qualifications, and paths to employment to leave a lasting legacy for the region.

To deliver this work partners are being brought together in a series of themed groups. Working groups covering the Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, and the Visitor Economy, are aiming to ensure the transformative impact of the development supports local priorities and contributes to growth across the region. A Socio-Economic Taskforce will help make sure the local workforce is prepared to take advantage of the opportunities the theme park and resort will bring. This includes working towards providing world-class training opportunities, in a variety of industries, for the next generation of the Universal workforce, including through a range of apprenticeships and internships for young people and those early in their careers.

Benefits from this work are expected to be felt across the region as young people gain valuable skills. This aligns with the Government’s ongoing work to unleash the potential of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and lay the foundations for Bedford to become an innovation hub.

Set to become the UK’s most popular tourist attraction, the Universal United Kingdom Resort will bolster Bedfordshire’s existing visitor offering, which boasts a range of attractions including Wrest Park, the 18th-century mansion set in 90 acres of gardens, and Whipsnade Zoo – the largest zoo in the UK.

Minister for Tourism and Place Stephanie Peacock yesterday said:

For the people of Bedford, the Universal United Kingdom Resort is more than just the thrill of a new theme park on their doorstep - it’s about the jobs, investment and opportunities it’ll create. That is why the Government is committed to supporting local communities to drive forward their priorities as the development progresses towards its opening in 2031. From apprenticeships and career pathways for young people, to new opportunities for local businesses and tradespeople, we want communities across Bedford and the wider region to feel the benefits of this investment. This is about putting power and opportunity into local communities, driving growth and bringing pride to every postcode.

This roundtable was the first of its kind and there will be continued engagement with local authorities.

Notes to Editors