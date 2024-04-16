Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Government cracks down on ‘deepfakes’ creation
Despicable people who create sexually explicit ‘deepfakes’ will face prosecution under a new law announced by the government today (16 April 2024).
- making a sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ image to be a new offence
- those convicted of this immoral crime face prosecution and an unlimited fine
- latest measure in a huge programme of work to better protect women
Under the new offence, those who create these horrific images without consent face a criminal record and an unlimited fine. If the image is then shared more widely offenders could be sent to jail.
The new law will mean that if someone creates a sexually explicit deepfake, even if they have no intent to share it but purely want to cause alarm, humiliation or distress to the victim, they will be committing a criminal offence.
It will also strengthen existing offences, as if a person both creates this kind of image and then shares it, the CPS could charge them with two offences, potentially leading to their sentence being increased.
Deepfake images have become more prevalent in recent years, with images being viewed millions of times a month across the world. The fake images and videos are made to look hyper-realistic with the victim usually unaware and unable to give their consent to being sexualised in such a way.
Today’s announcement is the latest step in a huge programme of work aimed at tackling this emerging and deeply distressing form of abuse against abuse towards women and girls.
Last year, reforms in the Online Safety Act criminalised the sharing of ‘deepfake’ intimate images for the first time. This new offence, which will be introduced through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, will mean anyone who makes these sexually explicit deepfake images of adults maliciously and without consent will face the consequences of their actions.
Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris, said:
The creation of deepfake sexual images is despicable and completely unacceptable irrespective of whether the image is shared.
It is another example of ways in which certain people seek to degrade and dehumanise others - especially women. And it has the capacity to cause catastrophic consequences if the material is shared more widely. This government will not tolerate it.
This new offence sends a crystal clear message that making this material is immoral, often misogynistic, and a crime.
This government has made it a priority to better protect women from physical, emotional and online abuse through changes to the law.
As part of the Criminal Justice Bill, which continues its passage through Parliament, the government is also creating a range of new criminal offences to punish those who take or record intimate images without consent - or install equipment to enable someone to do so.
These changes in the Criminal Justice Bill will build on the existing ‘upskirting’ offence, making it a criminal offence to
- intentionally take or record an intimate image or film without consent or a reasonable belief in consent
- take or record an intimate image or film without consent and
- with intent to cause alarm, distress or humiliation; or
- for the purpose of sexual gratification
The government has also re-classified violence against women and girls as a national threat, meaning the police must prioritise their response to it, just as they do with threats like terrorism - as well as ongoing work to tackle image-based abuse.
In March the first person was sentenced under the new Cyberflashing offence, which came into force in January via the Online Safety Act.
Nicholas Hawkes, who was 39 at the time of sentencing, sent images of his genitals to a 15-year-old girl and a woman, and received a sentence of more than a year in prison.
Cally Jane Beech, a campaigner and former Love Island contestant said:
This new offence is a huge step in further strengthening of the laws around deepfakes to better protect women.
What I endured went beyond embarrassment or inconvenience. Too many women continue to have their privacy, dignity, and identity compromised by malicious individuals in this way and it has to stop. People who do this need to be held accountable.
Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director of GLAMOUR said:
GLAMOUR welcomes the Ministry of Justice’s plans to table an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, which must put the safety of women online at the centre of this conversation.
In a recent GLAMOUR survey we found 91% of our readers believe deepfake technology poses a threat to the safety of women, and from hearing personal stories from victims, we also know how serious the impact can be.
While this is an important first step, there is still a long way to go before women will truly feel safe from this horrendous activity.
In 2022, the Sexual Offences Act 2003 was amended to extend voyeurism offences to cover non-consensual images of breastfeeding.
As part of wider government work to protect women and girls, cowards who kill their partners with sexual violence will face longer behind bars. A new statutory aggravating factor will be brought in for offenders who cause death through abusive, degrading or dangerous sexual behaviour – or so-called ‘rough sex’.
A new statutory aggravating factor for bitter former partners who murder at the end of a relationship is also in the Criminal Justice Bill, as part of reforms following recommendations made in Clare Wade KC’s Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review.
Notes to Editors
- This offence will apply to images of adults. This is because the law already covers this behaviour where the image is of a child (under the age of 18).
- The Domestic Homicide Sentence Review was commissioned in 2021 to examine whether the sentencing framework should be reformed to better reflect the seriousness of domestic homicide and to identify options for improvements.
- The Murder Sentencing consultation ran for 14 weeks and closed on 4 March, 2024. A government response will be published in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-cracks-down-on-deepfakes-creation
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Tough new measures to bolster landmark victims’ law10/04/2024 12:05:00
Victims of serious crimes committed by those with mental disorders will be able to explain in their own words the impact the offence has had on them.
Should the law change to make it easier for organisations to apologise?09/04/2024 10:15:00
The law could be updated to make it easier for organisations to offer sincere apologies to those who have been wronged.
Thousands of families spared from damaging courtroom conflict03/04/2024 10:05:00
More than 27,000 separating families have saved money, protected their children and avoided lengthy, combative courtroom battles, thanks to a £23.6 million government scheme.
Crackdown on ‘gagging orders’ to protect victims’ ability to access support28/03/2024 13:15:00
Victims will no longer be prevented from accessing support or legal advice under plans to crack down on the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
Clean-up scheme expanded nationwide to tackle anti-social behaviour22/03/2024 16:25:00
Communities blighted by vandalism and fly-tipping will be cleaned up by offenders as part of delivering on plans to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Young offender’s institution to be repurposed21/03/2024 15:25:00
Young offenders from HMYOI Cookham Wood will be transferred and the site repurposed as an adult prison under plans announced by the Ministry of Justice today (21 March 2024).
Year of targeted action to better protect women19/03/2024 10:15:00
Tougher sentences for cowardly killers delivered a year on from Wade Review.
Victims given greater access to justice through legal aid reform15/03/2024 15:15:15
Innocent people who have suffered miscarriages of justice, personal harm or injury are among those who will benefit from upcoming changes to legal aid means testing coming into effect this year.