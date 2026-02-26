Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Government cracks down on unsafe and unregulated building products in response to Grenfell Tower tragedy
Major proposals to strengthen the construction products used in buildings across the country were published yesterday in a crackdown on unregulated practices.
- Major Construction Products White Paper to strengthen safety and regulation of building products, ensuring they are properly assessed before being used.
- First Annual Report on implementation of Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations also published yesterday – with over 2,100 buildings having started or completed remediation and number of inspections and formal notices on unsafe buildings more than doubling.
- Reforms part of key government focus to ensure people living in safe and affordable homes.
Major proposals to strengthen the construction products used in buildings across the country were published yesterday in a crackdown on unregulated practices and weaknesses that are undermining the construction sector.
The Construction Products Reform White Paper sets out that all products must be properly assessed before being used in the building process.
Currently only around a third of constructions products are regulated - the new general safety requirement will mean that all products undergo the proper checks, not only keeping people safe in their homes, but boosting the economy and providing confidence to developers to build the 1.5 million homes this country needs.
The Government has published a consultation on this requirement yesterday, with secondary legislation expected later this year and all changes coming in as soon as Parliamentary time allows.
The proposals come as the government publishes the first Annual Report on the implementation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations – which sets out that 12 recommendations, including bringing government fire safety functions under the control of one department and Secretary of State, have been completed. Over 40 (70%) of the recommendations are also expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which delivered its final report in September 2024, set out 58 recommendations, of which 37 were directed at the government and 21 were directed at other bodies and institutions.
The government has also introduced the Grenfell Tower Memorial (Expenditure) Bill, providing the appropriate spending authority to support the creation and long term management of a fitting and lasting memorial, a second site where the Grenfell Tower will be laid to rest, and an archive and permanent exhibition.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said:
“The Grenfell fire was a tragedy that must never be repeated.
“Everyone should feel safe in their home. We are making progress implementing the Inquiry recommendations, but there is more to do as we continue to learn and act on the mistakes of the past.”
Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Democracy Samantha Dixon said:
“We will never forget the tragedy of Grenfell and will continue working with the local community, industry and local authorities to deliver safer homes and lasting change.
“The failings outlined by the inquiry exposed fundamental issues in product, building and fire safety standards and through the Construction Products White Paper and our work to implement all the recommendations of the inquiry, we will create a better system for millions of people across the country.”
Interim Chief Construction Advisor, Thouria Istephan, said:
“We must never forget the loss of 72 innocent lives and the impact the tragedy continues to have on the Grenfell community. The announcements yesterday show the important ongoing work to reform and improve the complex regulatory system. We must strive to continue to make lasting and progressive change that improves the safety and quality of both new and existing buildings and, crucially, place people who live and work in buildings at the centre of our thinking.
“As interim Chief Construction Adviser, I have published a statement setting my priorities and plans for the remainder of my term. I will play my role to support improvements in building safety and regulatory reform.”
Key progress and developments on wider-reform and the implementation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations include:
- The establishment of the independent Building Safety Regulator to ensure a consistent approach to building regulation and enforcement. This paves the way for the creation of a single construction regulator - a key recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
- Strengthening of the building safety rules, including the design, construction and management of buildings.
- Improvements in professional standards across construction, fire engineering, building control and fire risk assessment with new bodies to drive best practice, including specialist training for 1,200 workers across the sectors.
- Greater support for residents, with more than 4,500 accessing training on how to exercise their rights and hold their landlord to account and rights information through government-funded programmes.
- The acceleration of remediation, with over 180,000 residents benefiting from remediation having started or completed across 2,100 buildings.
- Stronger enforcement against those who put people at risk through unsafe buildings, with local regulators issuing 124% more formal notices and 140% more inspections by end of June 2025, compared to the period prior to departmental funding.*
The Metropolitan Police has been investigating the Grenfell Tower tragedy since June 2017. This is one of the largest and most legally complex investigations ever conducted by the force, with around 180 officers and staff dedicated to the investigation. The government is clear that those responsible must be held to account and it fully supports the Met in this important work.
Notes to editors:
- The full annual report can be found here - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/grenfell-tower-inquiry-government-annual-report-february-2026
- The Construction Products Reform White Paper can be found here - https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/construction-products-reform-white-paper
- The full statement from the Interim Chief Construction Adviser can be found here - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-from-the-interim-chief-construction-adviser
- *Specifically, the two periods in question are Jan 2018 to Dec 2022 (post-Grenfell up to when funding started) and Jan 2023 to June 2025. Since November 2022 the government has supported local authorities to build their remediation capacity and capability through funding, engagement, and guidance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-cracks-down-on-unsafe-and-unregulated-building-products-in-response-to-grenfell-tower-tragedy
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Over £50 million pumped into the fight to tackle homelessness26/02/2026 12:10:00
Two new funds to tackle homelessness head-on and help deliver on the national target to halve long‑term rough sleeping by the end of this Parliament.
Councils to get exceptional financial support to balance books24/02/2026 12:10:00
This follows the confirmation of £78 billion for councils through the settlement, helping them restore public services for communities and tackle deprivation.
Tougher rules on political interference to keep UK elections secure12/02/2026 10:10:00
Foreign actors will no longer be able to use their money to interfere in the UK’s elections, as part of the biggest expansion of democratic participation in a generation
Community energy investment to build community wealth and power10/02/2026 14:22:00
Biggest ever public investment in community energy will cut bills and create revenue for community centres, social clubs and places of worship.
Communities set to benefit from fairer funding10/02/2026 12:10:00
Fairer funding as part of the Final Local Government Financial Settlement will help to tackle deprivation and improve public services.
Major local government shakeup in 14 areas opens for views05/02/2026 17:20:00
From Blackpool to Plymouth, 14 areas to be transformed as part of the once-in-a-generation reforms to local government
Pride in Place: 40 neighbourhoods join transformational programme05/02/2026 12:05:00
Thousands more people handed the power to decide how millions are spent in their area as Pride in Place expands.
New regeneration body to boost jobs, homes and infrastructure across Greater Cambridge04/02/2026 15:10:00
A new consultation for a development corporation in Greater Cambridge has been launched today.
West Midlands to become Government centre for Transport and Infrastructure with new Campus to accelerate regional growth and delivery04/02/2026 13:19:00
Communities across the West Midlands will benefit from new high-skilled career opportunities after the government announced a new Transport and Infrastructure Campus, harnessing local expertise to deliver better public investment and services.