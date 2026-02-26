Government cracks down on unsafe and unregulated building products in response to Grenfell Tower tragedy

Major proposals to strengthen the construction products used in buildings across the country were published yesterday in a crackdown on unregulated practices.

Major proposals to strengthen the construction products used in buildings across the country were published yesterday in a crackdown on unregulated practices and weaknesses that are undermining the construction sector.

The Construction Products Reform White Paper sets out that all products must be properly assessed before being used in the building process.

Currently only around a third of constructions products are regulated - the new general safety requirement will mean that all products undergo the proper checks, not only keeping people safe in their homes, but boosting the economy and providing confidence to developers to build the 1.5 million homes this country needs.

The Government has published a consultation on this requirement yesterday, with secondary legislation expected later this year and all changes coming in as soon as Parliamentary time allows.

The proposals come as the government publishes the first Annual Report on the implementation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations – which sets out that 12 recommendations, including bringing government fire safety functions under the control of one department and Secretary of State, have been completed. Over 40 (70%) of the recommendations are also expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which delivered its final report in September 2024, set out 58 recommendations, of which 37 were directed at the government and 21 were directed at other bodies and institutions.

The government has also introduced the Grenfell Tower Memorial (Expenditure) Bill, providing the appropriate spending authority to support the creation and long term management of a fitting and lasting memorial, a second site where the Grenfell Tower will be laid to rest, and an archive and permanent exhibition.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said:

“The Grenfell fire was a tragedy that must never be repeated.

“Everyone should feel safe in their home. We are making progress implementing the Inquiry recommendations, but there is more to do as we continue to learn and act on the mistakes of the past.”

Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Democracy Samantha Dixon said:

“We will never forget the tragedy of Grenfell and will continue working with the local community, industry and local authorities to deliver safer homes and lasting change.

“The failings outlined by the inquiry exposed fundamental issues in product, building and fire safety standards and through the Construction Products White Paper and our work to implement all the recommendations of the inquiry, we will create a better system for millions of people across the country.”

Interim Chief Construction Advisor, Thouria Istephan, said:

“We must never forget the loss of 72 innocent lives and the impact the tragedy continues to have on the Grenfell community. The announcements yesterday show the important ongoing work to reform and improve the complex regulatory system. We must strive to continue to make lasting and progressive change that improves the safety and quality of both new and existing buildings and, crucially, place people who live and work in buildings at the centre of our thinking.

“As interim Chief Construction Adviser, I have published a statement setting my priorities and plans for the remainder of my term. I will play my role to support improvements in building safety and regulatory reform.”

Key progress and developments on wider-reform and the implementation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations include:

The establishment of the independent Building Safety Regulator to ensure a consistent approach to building regulation and enforcement. This paves the way for the creation of a single construction regulator - a key recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Strengthening of the building safety rules, including the design, construction and management of buildings.

Improvements in professional standards across construction, fire engineering, building control and fire risk assessment with new bodies to drive best practice, including specialist training for 1,200 workers across the sectors.

Greater support for residents, with more than 4,500 accessing training on how to exercise their rights and hold their landlord to account and rights information through government-funded programmes.

The acceleration of remediation, with over 180,000 residents benefiting from remediation having started or completed across 2,100 buildings.

Stronger enforcement against those who put people at risk through unsafe buildings, with local regulators issuing 124% more formal notices and 140% more inspections by end of June 2025, compared to the period prior to departmental funding.*

The Metropolitan Police has been investigating the Grenfell Tower tragedy since June 2017. This is one of the largest and most legally complex investigations ever conducted by the force, with around 180 officers and staff dedicated to the investigation. The government is clear that those responsible must be held to account and it fully supports the Met in this important work.

