Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government does not have a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion
The government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy is a welcome first step but it is not a complete plan to tackle financial exclusion in the United Kingdom, according to a new Treasury Committee report.
Image: House of Commons
The strategy fails to show:
- Who is excluded
- Where exclusion is concentrated
- Which services and products people are excluded from
- Why they are excluded
Without this information, it is not possible for the Treasury to know if it is making the right interventions or whether they are reaching those who need the most help.
In 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported that 900,000 adults were 'unbanked' with no current account, while 13.1 million, or 24% of all UK adults, had low financial resilience. This was particularly concentrated among lone parents, the unemployed, those with household incomes below £15,000 a year and renters.
In November 2025, the government published its Financial Inclusion Strategy which aims to help people participate in the economy, manage their money well and plan for the future. As part of that announcement, it confirmed that a review into the progress of the strategy will take place in 2027.
The Committee outlines its scepticism about the government’s plans, concluding that tracking when working groups have met, pilots have started and consultations have taken place does not demonstrate whether the strategy is working. The Treasury must clearly set out its assessment of the current levels of financial exclusion and publish the milestones it is attempting to reach. If it does not, it will not be possible to determine whether the strategy has been a success.
MPs also express concern that industry voices may have carried greater influence in the production of the strategy and warns the government that it must be able to clearly demonstrate that it is listening to consumer and lived-experience voices.
The Treasury’s plan is to implement a number of voluntary, industry-led pilots and working groups. These include an identity pilot for bank accounts, a contents insurance pilot for social renters and a working group on travel insurance and mental health.
The Committee expresses reservations about whether these voluntary initiatives can meaningfully tackle financial exclusion without clear routes to scale or effective evaluation. It therefore calls for clarity from the Treasury on whether it would intervene if sufficient progress wasn’t being made, and what the consequences would be.
Chair comment
Chair of the Treasury Committee, Dame Meg Hillier, said:
“Governments often talk about wanting to raise living standards for those struggling. Tackling financial exclusion across all postcodes in the United Kingdom is a brilliant way to do that.
“The publication of the government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy is a welcome first step, but that is all it is.
“Our report sets out why the strategy is far from the finished product. The Treasury must not think that publishing this document and holding the occasional meeting with stakeholders will suffice. There is more that must be done and I look forward to seeing how this progresses.”
Further information
- Inquiry: Financial Inclusion Strategy
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/214851/government-does-not-have-a-complete-plan-to-tackle-financial-exclusion/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Protecting built heritage: MPs call for ‘reuse first’ mindset to safeguard historic buildings and help hit new homes goal14/07/2026 09:05:00
Nearly half of the government’s 1.5million home building target could be met by giving a new lease of life to historic buildings currently lying vacant or under-used, MPs say today.
Chair comments on designation of tech firms to Critical Third Parties Regime13/07/2026 15:05:00
In January this year, the Treasury Committee published a report on the use of AI in financial services.
HMRC must better tackle large tax risk of multinationals diverting profits across borders10/07/2026 17:05:00
The international nature of large businesses presents high risks to the UK’s tax revenues.
Foreign Affairs Committee: “unanswered questions” over Mandelson vetting09/07/2026 11:20:00
Report: The appointment of Peter Mandelson as British Ambassador to the United States
Government must set out strategy to achieve sovereign AI capabilities, UK risks being cut off “at whim,” MPs warn08/07/2026 11:25:00
Report publication: Science Diplomacy: Sovereignty, strategy, and the global race.
Government has ‘moral obligation’ to reverse freezing of student loans repayment threshold07/07/2026 16:05:00
The government has a moral obligation to reverse the decision to freeze the threshold at which student loans are repaid, a new report published by the Treasury Committee says.
Government must think again on plan for Britain's small businesses07/07/2026 13:05:00
Ahead of Secretary of State Peter Kyle’s appearance on Tuesday 7 July, the Business and Trade Committee has asked the Department to reconsider the Government’s “inadequate” response to proposals to improve UK plans for small business growth.
Conference, exhibition and trade fair sector could miss out on growth without government action, MPs warn06/07/2026 13:05:00
The UK’s multi-billion-pound conference, exhibition and trade fair sector risks falling behind overseas competitors and missing out on valuable economic opportunities unless there is a new focus and commitment to funding from government.
Renters’ rights – Government needs to go further to ensure tenants are protected, says Housing Committee03/07/2026 14:20:00
The government’s reforms to renters’ rights are welcome but further steps are needed to protect tenants, including the most vulnerable, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published today.