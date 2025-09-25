Government empowers disadvantaged pupils to reach university

Almost 10,000 high-achieving young people will receive letters from students at Kings College London encouraging them to consider a university education.

Thousands of teenagers in some of the country’s most deprived and under-represented areas are being inspired by their peers to apply for university through personalised letters in the post.

The letters contain real-life success stories written by current university students with similar upbringings, showing how it is possible to break the link between background and success.

Almost 10,000 pupils at schools and colleges with the lowest progression rates to higher education have been identified through Department for Education data and will be targeted by the initiative.

The letters, all written by students at King’s College London, will share personal stories and challenge the perception that university is only for the privileged.

They highlight how higher education, or an apprenticeship, can open the door to life-changing opportunities, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

On average, disadvantaged pupils are more than a third less likely to go to university compared to their peers, according to the latest data.

The postcode gap is even greater, with teenagers in Redbridge in London being almost three times more likely to progress to higher education than those growing up in Knowsley, Merseyside.

The letters come ahead of major reforms to higher education that will boost access and participation as part of government’s Plan for Change.

The Department for Education is already expanding opportunities for young people from all backgrounds through the Youth Guarantee, encouraging them to take up high-quality technical qualifications and apprenticeships, ensuring choice is broadened and every pathway leads to success.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Talent, aspiration and hard work – not postcode or background – should decide a young person’s future. Universities need to do more to make sure they’re reaching the most talented people in our country wherever they come from – youngsters who need a bit of encouragement to see that a degree isn’t only for a privileged few. I’m proud that we’ve been able to support this brilliant initiative – which comes ahead of further steps from government to break the link between young people’s background and success through our Post-16 and Skills White Paper.

Significant postcode divides exist not only in the number of pupils going to university, but also in the numbers of young people not in education, employment or training.

For example, the latest estimates shows that young people in Blackpool in the North West are almost twelve times more likely to be NEET at age 16 or 17 compared with young people in Barnet in North West London.

Through the government’s pioneering new Youth Guarantee, every 18-21-year-old in England will have help to access an apprenticeship, quality training and education opportunities or help to find a job.

The government is also recruiting 6,500 new teachers, rolling out careers advice, increasing opportunities through Skills England, improving mental health support in schools and delivering a cutting-edge curriculum to ensure pupils are set up for life, work and the future.

To tackle entrenched inequalities in higher education, the Department for Education has ringfenced funding to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Government has invested £265 million this financial year to help universities give extra support to students facing the toughest barriers.

This funding also supports Uni Connect, a programme which delivers targeted interventions aimed at increasing the number of young people from under-represented groups going into higher education.

Kemi Adeyemi, a letter writer from Kings College London said:

It’s so important that young people know that their background doesn’t determine where they can study. It should be based purely on you, your grades and your choice alone, which I feel isn’t a message reiterated enough to pupils in state schools. As a result of the letters I hope students feel empowered to apply for university and that they know they deserve to be there just like anyone else.

The University of Bristol recently opened a micro campus in a deprived area of Bristol in Hartcliffe to bring higher education into the community, supporting local people into work or further study.

Whilst some universities have taken positive steps like this, the Education Secretary is calling on the sector to go further and play a stronger role in tearing down barriers to opportunity and driving real improvements in outcomes for disadvantaged students.

Research shows young people from disadvantaged backgrounds remain far less likely to apply to university, held back not by ability, but by the absence of role models and peers who have taken that path.

Michael Sanders, Professor of Public Policy at Kings College London said: