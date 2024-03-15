National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Government encouraged to tackle barriers to realising the benefits of AI
AI presents the government with opportunities to transform public services, potentially delivering billions of pounds in productivity savings, a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) says
- The government has identified that artificial intelligence could deliver substantial productivity gains and transform public services.
- NAO’s survey of government bodies found that AI was not yet widely used across government, but 70% of surveyed bodies were piloting or planning AI.
- Achieving wide-scale benefits will require changes to business processes, as well as tackling ageing IT infrastructure, risks, skills gaps, and data issues.
In 2023 the government began work to develop a draft strategy for AI adoption in the public sector. It sets out its ambitions for realising the opportunities that AI presents for public services. In the Spring Budget 2024, the government announced funding for a number of productivity initiatives involving AI.
The NAO’s report, Use of artificial intelligence in government, considers how effectively government has set itself up to maximise AI opportunities. It found that the draft AI adoption strategy is at an early stage and does not yet set out overall ownership and accountability for delivery, funding, or an implementation plan with performance metrics.
The NAO goes on to warn that achieving wide-scale benefits will require not just adoption of new technology but also significant changes in business processes and corresponding workforce changes. Gains will only be realised if government ensures its overall programme for AI adoption is ambitious and supported by a realistic plan to tackle its ageing IT systems, addresses skills gaps and improves data quality.
NAO’s survey of government bodies found that AI was not yet widely used across government, with just over a third of respondents (37%) having already deployed AI, with typically one or two use cases.
The survey suggests that government is increasing its AI activity. Nearly three quarters (70%) of government bodies responding to the survey are piloting or planning AI, with typically four use cases being explored per body. Examples include departments using AI to analyse digital images, to automate routine checks as part of application processes, and to draft or summarise text.
Government also needs to tackle key barriers to AI adoption in the public sector. For example, government bodies surveyed noted difficulties attracting and retaining staff with AI skills, and lack of clarity around legal liability. They also had concerns about risks of unreliable or inaccurate outputs from AI, for example due to bias and discrimination, and risks to privacy, data protection, or cyber security.
Government bodies noted the importance of support to address these barriers and to share knowledge about how AI is being used. The controls in place for digital and technology spend across government do not provide assurance that AI risks have been mitigated: Government is still developing its standards, guidance and assurance processes to support adoption of AI and manage risks. It has plans to publish further guidance, update its digital and technology spend controls and further embed assurance into processes for procuring AI.
“AI offers government opportunities to transform public services and deliver better outcomes for the taxpayer.
“To deliver these improved outcomes government needs to make sure its overall programme for AI adoption tackles longstanding issues, including data quality and ageing IT, as well as builds in effective governance of the risks.
“Without prompt action to address barriers to making effective use of AI within public services, government will not secure the benefits it has identified.”
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO said:
Read the full report : Use of artificial intelligence in government
Notes for editors
- The government’s draft strategy for AI adoption in the public sector sets four aims:
a) the UK public sector will be world leading in safe, responsible and transparent use of AI to improve public services and outcomes.
b) the public will benefit from services that have been transformed by AI and will have confidence that the government’s use of AI is responsible.
c) public and civil servants will have the tools, information and skills they need to use AI to deliver better outcomes.
d) all public organisations will be more efficient and productive through AI adoption and have the foundations in place to innovate with the next wave of technologies.
- As part of this report, the NAO surveyed 89 government bodies including the main government departments, and the majority of arm’s-length bodies with annual operational expenditure over approximately £83 million. The 87 government bodies who responded provided information about deployment of AI, and their future plans. They also responded to other questions including barriers to adoption of AI, and support needed.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/government-encouraged-to-tackle-barriers-to-realising-the-benefits-of-ai/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Civil service leadership capability hindered by fragmented approach14/03/2024 11:15:00
The government must develop a clearer approach to leadership capability within the Senior Civil Service (SCS) to ensure it employs the best people to deliver essential projects and services, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Rail reform: the rail transformation programme08/03/2024 15:20:00
The reforms set out in government’s rail transformation plans are facing delays, and there remain long-standing issues with the rail sector that need to be addressed, such as its financial sustainability and service to passengers, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
Bank of England making good progress in management of non-financial risks05/03/2024 11:15:00
The Bank of England (the Bank) has made good progress in overhauling its approach to managing non-financial risks following two high profile incidents – but the Bank recognises there is more work to be done, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
The costs of the UK-Rwanda Partnership01/03/2024 15:25:00
The UK Government will pay £370 million under the UK-Rwanda Partnership, a further £20,000 per individual and £120 million once the first 300 people have been relocated, plus £150,874 per individual for processing and operational costs, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Costs multiply as uncertainty dogs UK health security campus28/02/2024 12:15:00
The UK’s future resilience to dangerous pathogens – ranging from Ebola to COVID-19 – is being undermined by decision-making failures regarding a planned health security campus in Harlow, Essex, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.2
One in five legacy benefit claimants not switching to Universal Credit28/02/2024 10:15:00
One in five people on Tax Credits who were invited to move to Universal Credit (UC) did not then claim UC and had their benefits stopped, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Mobile connectivity programme behind schedule22/02/2024 11:25:00
The government’s plans to extend 4G mobile connectivity and broaden consumer choice in rural areas are behind schedule, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
Government’s management of legal aid09/02/2024 15:25:00
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) does not know whether everyone eligible for legal aid can access it and government needs to do more to ensure the sustainability of the legal aid market if it is to achieve value for money, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
New Code of Audit Practice consultation launched08/02/2024 16:25:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has today launched a four-week consultation seeking views on changes to the Code of Audit Practice, which sets out how local auditors in England meet their responsibilities under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014.1