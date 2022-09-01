Government extends Horizon Europe financial safety net

The government has announced an extension to the financial support provided to Horizon Europe applicants, originally launched in November 2021.

Government extends Horizon Europe guarantee scheme, protecting funding for UK researchers, businesses, and innovators

association to EU programmes remains the UK’s preference, with the government’s priority to maintain support for the UK’s research and development sector during ongoing period of uncertainty

guarantee will now be in place to cover all Horizon Europe calls that close on or before 31 December 2022

Today (1 September 2022), the government has announced an extension to the financial support provided to Horizon Europe applicants, originally launched in November 2021. The extension will ensure that eligible, successful UK applicants will continue to be guaranteed funding, supporting them to continue their important work in research and innovation.

The guarantee will now be in place to cover all Horizon Europe calls that close on or before 31 December 2022, with the majority of grant signature dates expected before the end of August 2023. This extension will protect and support the UK sector during the ongoing delays while we continue to encourage the EU to formalise UK association, including through the recently launched consultation process.

Eligible, successful applicants will receive the full value of their funding at their UK host institution for the lifetime of the grant. Successful awardees will be able to remain in the UK to receive this funding, which will provide reassurance for future collaborations, and support UK researchers whether association is confirmed, or otherwise.

The UK cannot wait indefinitely for association to EU Programmes, and in parallel to these measures, we continue to develop plans for a bold and ambitious package of alternatives. The government released a publication on 20 July setting out further detail on these plans.

Details regarding the scope and terms of the extension are available on the UKRI website.