Government Functional Standard GovS 005: Digital

This standard sets expectations for the management of digital, data and technology in government.

The Digital Functional Standard is the approved reference for all government departments and arm’s length bodies

This standard provides direction and guidance for:

  • permanent secretaries, directors general, chief executive officers of arm’s length bodies and third-party suppliers
  • senior officers accountable for digital, data and technology across government and in organisations
  • senior officers responsible for strategy, policy and delivery
  • practitioners involved in planning, developing, delivering or managing digital, data and technology related activity
    Contact information

You can contact CDDO about the Digital Functional Standard by emailing: digitalfunction@digital.cabinet-office.gov.uk

Government Functional Standard - GovS 005: Digital (HTML) HTML

Government Functional Standard - GovS 005: Digital (PDF) PDF, 620 KB, 40 pages

