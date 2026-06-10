Government funds North York Moors wildfire recovery

Up to £3.2 million to restore peatland and moorland devastated by the 2025 Fylingdales wildfire.

Thousands of hectares of precious moorland and peatland in the North York Moors National Park are to be restored following the unprecedented Fylingdales wildfire of summer 2025, helping to better protect nearby communities, homes and critical infrastructure from future fires by slowing their spread and reducing flood risk.

The government is providing up to £3.2 million to the North York Moors National Park Authority through the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme. The funding will repair 17 kilometres of firebreaks dug to contain the blaze, stabilise damaged slopes, restore key peatland species such as sphagnum moss and reinstate public rights of way across the moor.

The Fylingdales wildfire burned for over six weeks between August and September 2025 and was declared a national incident due to its proximity to critical national infrastructure. At its peak, the fire measured around 20 square kilometres and roads in the area were closed due to smoke and to allow emergency access. The official Fire and Rescue Service report, published earlier this year, indicated the fire began from a campfire and spread undetected through deep peat, causing widespread damage to biodiversity and the wider landscape.

Restored and rewetted peatland naturally holds water, slowing the spread of future fires and reducing flood risk downstream. Recovery work will also protect important habitats for wildlife and preserve archaeological features within the moorland.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

“The Fylingdales wildfire was an unprecedented event that caused serious and lasting damage to one of England’s most treasured landscapes. This funding will help bring the moorland back to life - restoring the deep peat that stores carbon, supports rare wildlife, and protects communities downstream. “Resilient, rewetted peatland is our best natural defence against wildfires in the future, and I am determined that this landscape recovers stronger than before.”

North York Moors National Park Authority CEO Tom Hind said:

“Last year’s wildfire brought home the increasing risks that wildfire poses. It took a monumental team effort from fire and rescue services, local farmers and land managers and local agencies to extinguish and we remain indebted to them for their commitment. “Fylingdales Moor is home to a wide variety of rare and precious habitats and wildlife and it’s vital that we not only restore these habitats but build in long-term resilience to climate change. This funding is a significant step forward in helping us address the long-term impacts of the Fylingdales Moor wildfire and we’re grateful to Government for recognising both the scale of the damage and the importance of restoring this nationally significant landscape. “This investment will enable us to begin repairing the extensive firebreaks that were created to contain the blaze, re-establishing peatland habitats, stabilising vulnerable areas and creating a landscape that is better able to withstand the challenges posed by a changing climate.”

The government funding will complement additional match funding associated with Anglo American’s Woodsmith and ICL’s Boulby mines, which will support habitat restoration within the wider recovery programme, alongside contributions secured from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Additional information:

Photos of the fire damage and fire breaks (credit: North York Moors National Park) can be downloaded via this link