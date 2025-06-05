Government funds scheme to tackle on-farm drought risk

Fully funded expert-led studies to assess water security on farms open for applications.

The Environment Agency have launched applications for a new round of specialist water assessments yesterday (4 June), supporting farmer groups to collaborate on drought resilience measures and delivering on the government’s commitment to food security.

The £1.1 million package will support 12 fresh screening studies across England, known as Local Resource Options (LROs). They will assess the strengths and weaknesses of different water management options such as multi-farm reservoirs, treated wastewater recycling systems, or collaborative irrigation networks.

Last year, the fund provided 106 farms with recommendations and attracted positive responses from farmer groups for helping identify risks and facilitate greater co-operation between neighbours.

Proposals included building rainwater storage and distribution systems for growers of soft fruits like strawberries, wetlands to recycle treated wastewater for potato farmers or shared reservoir and irrigation networks to supply crops and aid peat restoration.

Environment Agency estimates suggest their top recommendations could provide an additional 12 billion litres of low-cost water per year to farmers, worth £53 million.

Philip Duffy, Environment Agency Chief Executive said:

Farmers say responsible access to water is vital for food production and rural economies, particularly during prolonged dry weather. This scheme will help us draw up plans for on-farm water storage that work for the environment and food production.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food and Rural Affairs said:

Every farmer knows you need water to grow. This programme supports farmers to find new ways to manage water collaboratively to protect food security, long term profitability and local communities. Storing water on wet days for use during dry periods is a great way to sustainably secure our food systems and farming businesses against the threat of drought.

Applications are open now for groups including at least two neighbouring farms and will close at 11:59 PM on 20 July 2025.

To apply or for further information, please visit the Environment Agency Water Hub