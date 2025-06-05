Environment Agency
|Printable version
Government funds scheme to tackle on-farm drought risk
- Also published by:
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Fully funded expert-led studies to assess water security on farms open for applications.
The Environment Agency have launched applications for a new round of specialist water assessments yesterday (4 June), supporting farmer groups to collaborate on drought resilience measures and delivering on the government’s commitment to food security.
The £1.1 million package will support 12 fresh screening studies across England, known as Local Resource Options (LROs). They will assess the strengths and weaknesses of different water management options such as multi-farm reservoirs, treated wastewater recycling systems, or collaborative irrigation networks.
Last year, the fund provided 106 farms with recommendations and attracted positive responses from farmer groups for helping identify risks and facilitate greater co-operation between neighbours.
Proposals included building rainwater storage and distribution systems for growers of soft fruits like strawberries, wetlands to recycle treated wastewater for potato farmers or shared reservoir and irrigation networks to supply crops and aid peat restoration.
Environment Agency estimates suggest their top recommendations could provide an additional 12 billion litres of low-cost water per year to farmers, worth £53 million.
Philip Duffy, Environment Agency Chief Executive said:
Farmers say responsible access to water is vital for food production and rural economies, particularly during prolonged dry weather.
This scheme will help us draw up plans for on-farm water storage that work for the environment and food production.
Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food and Rural Affairs said:
Every farmer knows you need water to grow. This programme supports farmers to find new ways to manage water collaboratively to protect food security, long term profitability and local communities.
Storing water on wet days for use during dry periods is a great way to sustainably secure our food systems and farming businesses against the threat of drought.
Applications are open now for groups including at least two neighbouring farms and will close at 11:59 PM on 20 July 2025.
To apply or for further information, please visit the Environment Agency Water Hub
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-funds-scheme-to-tackle-on-farm-drought-risk
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Environment Agency revokes Yorkshire waste site permit05/06/2025 17:25:00
The Environment Agency has served a notice to revoke the environmental permit for a waste site in West Yorkshire.
National Drought Group meets after driest spring in 132 years05/06/2025 16:10:00
Expert group told England has now experienced driest March, April and May since 1893.
Winfrith nuclear site: Have your say on decommissioning permits05/06/2025 13:25:00
Feedback wanted on environmental permits which propose leaving some low-level radioactive waste at the Dorset nuclear site as part of decommissioning.
'Farming the Flood' shows Dartmoor farmers adapting to nature04/06/2025 16:20:00
Farmers are turning flood challenges into environmental opportunities in this new documentary.
Hinkley Point B power station: Have your say on permit changes04/06/2025 15:20:00
EDF Energy wants to change its existing radioactive substances environmental permit for the Hinkley Point B power station in Bridgwater, Somerset.
Pilot restocking project boosts rare glass eels in the Kennet04/06/2025 13:15:00
Innovative project sees nearly 23,000 protected glass eels transferred to the River Kennet.
Reforms to bolster flood protection for communities across the country04/06/2025 12:12:00
Delivering on the government’s Plan for Change, proposals will introduce a simplified approach benefitting poorer communities and speeding up project delivery
Quiz the water experts about Taunton's bathing water quality02/06/2025 15:20:00
Fancied a dip in the River Tone but unsure about its water quality? Come and ask your questions and share any concerns about the French Weir Park bathing water.
Yorkshire Water fined after pumping station sewage incident02/06/2025 13:25:00
Yorkshire Water has been fined £350,000 after one of its sewage pumping stations polluted a York watercourse.