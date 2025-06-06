Ofwat
|Printable version
Government grants Ofwat new powers to force polluting water companies to ban exec bonuses
Ofwat has today (6 June 2025) implemented new powers from government to ban executive performance bonuses when water companies fail to meet certain standards set out in the Water (Special Measures) Act.
- New rule comes into force to ban unjustified executive bonuses in the water sector.
- Bonuses for the most senior directors will be banned for serious breaches and other failures in performance.
- This rule is part of a set of new powers for Ofwat under the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025.
Water company executives will be banned from receiving a bonus if they trigger standards relating to consumer and environmental matters, criminal liability and financial resilience, under new powers coming into force today.
The Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 has given Ofwat new powers to take tougher and quicker action on water companies that fail to protect the environment and customers and hold executives to account by blocking their bonuses completely.
This builds on Ofwat’s previous powers on this issue, which stopped companies from recovering the cost of unjustified bonuses from customers. This policy, which came into full effect last year, saw three companies blocked from making customers foot the bill for executive bonuses totalling £1.5 million in the 2023/24 financial year.
There are four requirements that Ofwat will be measuring and monitoring companies against under the strengthened powers, to ensure any executives who do not deserve a bonus will not receive one.
- Consumer matters – When Ofwat makes a decision that a breach of a principal statutory duty (as defined in the Water Industry Act 1991) warrants a financial penalty and/or subsequently fails to comply with an associated enforcement order of undertaking.
- Environment – if a company has had a category 1 pollution incident as recorded by the environmental regulators’ Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) for the calendar year finishing in the PRP year or has received a 1-star (“poor performing”) rating in the EPA.
- Financial resilience – if a company breaches its licence requirement to hold a sufficient credit rating and/or subsequently fails to comply with an associated enforcement order or undertaking.
- Criminal liability – if a company is convicted of an offence (with some exceptions outlined in our guidance).
Public trust in the water sector is at an all-time low and it is in the public interest for Ofwat to apply the new rule to bonuses paid in relation to the 2024/25 financial year. Ofwat will be reviewing all performance related bonuses paid in relation to the financial year starting 1 April 2024 onwards and will announce any action we decide to take for non-compliance with the rule later in the year.
Where a water company does not comply with the rule, Ofwat may issue a direction to the company which may include requiring the bonuses to be stopped or clawed back. If the company does not comply with a direction, we will take enforcement action.
Helen Campbell, Senior Director for Sector Performance at Ofwat, said:
“Water company bosses have a clear duty to safeguard our precious natural environment.
“That’s why we welcome these new powers from government – they strengthen our ability to hold water companies accountable to their customers by stopping their most senior directors from taking bonuses when there have been serious environmental or other failings.
“Company bonuses continue to cause real concerns and understandably damage trust, so this new power significantly increases the pressure on water company executives to become better custodians of our rivers and seas.
“We will use this new rule to drive lasting change in the culture and behaviour of leadership in water companies. This is essential to delivering our vision of a secure and sustainable water sector that acts in the best interests of customers, communities, and the environment.”
Notes for editors
We will be reviewing companies’ compliance with the rule when they announce their executive remuneration decisions. Where we believe any of these decisions might not comply with the rule, we will consider whether to issue a direction to the company, which may include requiring the company retrieves any bonuses that are paid. Any directions issued would be likely announced later this year.
The rule has been informed by feedback from engagement with a variety of stakeholders, as well as the responses from two consultations held in October 2024 and March 2025.
We plan to conduct a review of the rule on prohibition of performance related executive pay in the future to evaluate the impact it has had, and outcomes delivered, and, if necessary, consider what new or revised standards might be needed.
The Water (Special Measures) Act also requires Ofwat to develop two further rules to:
- Require water companies to appoint and have in place people in senior roles only if they meet specified standards on fitness and propriety.
- Require companies to involve consumers in decisions that are likely to have a material impact on consumer matters.
We intend to launch statutory consultations for these two rules in the coming months with the aim of implementing them in the latter part of 2025.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/prp-june-25/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Northumbrian Water agrees to pay £15.7m enforcement package following Ofwat wastewater investigation05/06/2025 10:25:00
Ofwat has concluded its investigation into Northumbrian Water securing an enforcement package of £15.7m to be paid by the wastewater company and their shareholders, not customers.
Response to Independent Water Commission's interim findings04/06/2025 10:25:00
The interim findings of the Independent Water Commission were published yesterday.
Our response to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project status for two new reservoirs29/05/2025 14:15:00
Ofwat has today welcomed an announcement from the Government in relation two new reservoirs in East Anglia and Lincolnshire being given Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) status.
Ofwat fines Thames Water nearly £123m following two investigations into the company28/05/2025 15:05:00
Ofwat has announced the final decision in two investigations looking into the operations of Thames Water, who will face penalties totalling £122.7m. These will be paid by the company and its investors, and not by customers.
Satellites, Robots, Drones and AI among winners of Ofwat’s fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge20/05/2025 13:15:00
Tuesday 20 May 2025 (London) – Pioneering technological solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the water sector have won a share of £42 million from the Ofwat Innovation Fund’s Water Breakthrough Challenge.
CMA request for extension to 2024 Price Review redetermination timeline is agreed09/04/2025 09:15:00
The CMA has requested an extension of six months to the process that will see it redetermine the price reviews for five water companies.
Ofwat calls for accelerated and optimised water project delivery to support economic growth08/04/2025 10:15:20
An acceleration and optimisation of major water infrastructure projects can help deliver on the government’s growth agenda, Ofwat has said.
Yorkshire Water to pay £40m enforcement package following Ofwat wastewater investigation21/03/2025 11:05:00
Ofwat has concluded its investigation into Yorkshire Water securing an enforcement package of £40m to be paid by the wastewater company.
Ofwat refers five companies' redetermination requests to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)19/03/2025 11:15:00
Ofwat yesterday (18 March) formally referred the requests from five companies for a redetermination of their PR24 Final Determination to the CMA. This commences the six-month period which the CMA has to consider appeals (subject to any request for an extension).