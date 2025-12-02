Government guidance on consumer savings schemes

The Department for Business and Trade has published guidance on the new legal duties to protect money held in 'consumer savings schemes' under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

From 1 January 2026, businesses that run consumer savings schemes, such as Christmas savings clubs, must protect customer payments and provide clear information about how they are safeguarded. This guidance explains what the new law requires and how to comply.

(Source: Department for Business and Trade, 18 November 2025)

A Business Companion guide on 'Consumer savings schemes' will be published in January.