Government has approved enough clean energy to power 7.5 million homes
Government approves Tillbridge Solar Farm, a major new solar project.
- Tillbridge Solar Farm given the green light, marking the 17th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 - enough clean energy to power the equivalent of over 7.5 million homes
- project will support over one thousand jobs and power hundreds of thousands of homes with clean energy
- solar is the cheapest form of power available, as government drives for clean power to deliver energy security and bring down bills for good
Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power, the cheapest form of power available, as the government today approves a major new solar power project.
According to the developer, Tillbridge Solar Farm in Lincolnshire could support 1,250 jobs and power hundreds of thousands of British homes, providing a major boost for the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.
The decision marks the 17th nationally-significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 - enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 7.5 million homes – getting Britain building and boosting energy security.
Solar is the cheapest form of power available for the country. The government’s approach is to maximise solar on rooftops, which families could save around £500 a year on their energy bills by installing solar panels.
The government is also consulting on mandatory community benefits for communities hosting ground-mount solar, meaning families who live near a solar farm would directly benefit through funding that can be spent on local priorities, like new education schemes, new grassroots football pitches or better transport links. Developers for the Tillbridge project have committed to ensuring the local community benefits from the project.
Businesses and families are still feeling the impact of the country’s reliance on volatile global gas markets, which helped cause the biggest cost-of-living crisis in memory, with the price of gas still 75% higher that it was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The only way to protect bill-payers from future price shocks is to drive forward with clean, homegrown power that Britain controls.
Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:
Families across Lincolnshire and the rest of the country have seen their energy bills go through the roof as a result of our exposure to volatile gas prices.
Solar is one of the cheapest and quickest power sources we can build, it is crucial in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – giving us energy security, good jobs and growth across the country.
Notes to Editors
List of nationally significant clean energy projects approved since July 2024:
- Gate Burton Energy Park
- Mallard Pass Solar Project
- Sunnica Energy Farm
- Cottam Solar Project
- Rivenhall IVMF and Energy Centre
- Heckington Fen Solar Park
- West Burton Solar Project
- Immingham Green Energy Terminal
- North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park
- Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm
- Viking CCS Pipeline
- East Yorkshire Solar Farm
- Oaklands Farm Solar Park
- Mona Offshore Windfarm
- Byers Gill Solar
- Morgan Offshore Wind Project
The 7.5 million homes powered reflects the equivalent number that could be powered based on an estimate of the annual generation from the above projects. this capacity will work alongside the rest of the electricity system to power homes and businesses. The estimate is calculated using household consumption estimates sourced from the published and technology specific load factors published in the AR7 allocation framework. The actual generation will vary based on site specific factors.2023 Subnational Electricity and Gas Consumption Report and technology specific load factors published in the AR7 allocation framework. The actual generation will vary based on site specific factors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-has-approved-enough-clean-energy-to-power-75-million-homes
