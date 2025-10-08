Government has “no strategy” on long-term pay and reward issues, says Penman

FDA and IfG hosted a joint fringe event at this year’s Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, discussing ‘Should public sector pay and pensions be reformed?’

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman told an Institute for Government event the public sector is “blighted” by pay issues, and if the government and employers want to address this by looking to rebalance pay and pensions, there needs to be “strong political will and clear leadership” from ministers. But there is currently “no sense of what this government want to achieve”.

Penman was speaking at the FDA and IfG’s joint fringe event at Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on 30 September. The event was called ‘Should public sector pay and pensions be reformed?’, where Penman was a panellist alongside IfG Chief Economist Dr Gemma Tetlow, Chief Economist at Nesta and former senior civil servant Tim Leunig, and General Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers Paul Whiteman. Questions posed to the panel focused on hypothetical reforms to the distribution between someone’s pension and their salary as part of their overall benefits package.

Chair of the panel, IfG Senior Researcher Ben Paxton, set out the basis of the discussion:

“For many groups of workers pay levels in the public sector are now uncompetitive when compared with those in the private sector. Yet, public sector pensions are typically much more generous than pay… there are these difficulties with recruitment and retention, which have been longstanding… How can remuneration be set up to best incentivise high-quality public sector workers to join the public sector and stay as productive members of the workforce?”

Penman was clear that you cannot talk about public sector pensions without considering chronic pay issues. Discussing the significant numbers of people who have opted out of their pensions, he said: “I don’t think that’s necessarily people don’t value it. I think it’s… quite often it’s either just economic reality, they can’t afford it and they’ve limited choices, or they don’t understand exactly what the kind of pension provision is”.

Leunig added that civil service pensions are not generous, explain that “it makes no sense to think of one part of remuneration as generous. Either the package is generous or the package isn’t… What we have in the public sector is what is technically called pension-biased remuneration. It’s not that one bit is generous or one bit is mean”.

Whiteman added:

“In education, we’re suffering the same problems of comparatively low pay… pay that’s been eroding over time in real terms and the pension hasn’t really been much of a focus until employers start to say, ‘Well, if we could nick a bit out of our pension contributions and put it towards pay, we might be able to solve our recruitment crisis’.

“Now, there’s no evidence to say that it will… It’s just a way of trying to save some money on one expenditure line and put it into another… there has to be an overall relationship with the full value of your reward package”.

For Penman, the current value of the remuneration package explains why the flexibility to rebalance pay and pensions might be appealing to many public servants:

“Quite often people are making choices to come in and work in the public sector, and are staying for most of their working life and therefore, they build up quite a big pension pot. It’s not where you’re kind of coming in for a few years and you’ve maybe got three or four different pensions in the private sector”.

Penman asked, is that an over-provision for some people? If given the flexibility would some civil servants have a slightly smaller pension in exchange for higher pay at a point in time where they needed more money and cash was more important, would some do it?

As quoted in The Telegraph, Penman said he is always open to discuss pay and pensions with the government, as long as negotiations were in the interests of members and public services.

He said: “Good unions are always prepared to engage and negotiate and that’s what they do. This isn’t just about our individual members – ‘what does their package look like?’ and ‘as a trade union, we’re there to increase their pay and try to protect them’.