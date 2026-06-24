Government has secured £100 billion of clean energy investment

Energy Secretary announces that government has secured £100 billion of private clean energy investment.

Over £100 billion private investment announced into clean energy this parliament, following recent investment from Japan and Sweden

It comes one year after the government launched its Modern Industrial Strategy

More than £100 billion in clean energy investment announcements has been secured since the government came to office, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will confirm at London Climate Action Week, as he declares Britain is part of a global boom in clean energy that is creating jobs across the UK and boosting energy security.

It follows a recent announcement of up to £9 billion investment from Japan into the UK’s offshore wind industry, and Rolls-Royce SMR winning a multi-billion-pound Sweden nuclear export contract off the back of the UK’s pioneering SMR programme. Meanwhile today (Tuesday 23 June), National Grid confirmed £1.2 billion of contracts to upgrade 1,000km of transmission lines.

This year’s renewable auctions have unlocked the largest chunk of private investment this parliament, with £27 billion mobilised in clean energy investment. $2 trillion investment is expected globally in clean energy this year.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

The UK’s clean energy economy is booming. Today we announce we’ve passed the incredibly significant milestone of over £100 billion of private investment announced in clean energy since our government came to office. That means investment, jobs, growth.

The Energy Secretary is today due to speak alongside the UN Secretary General Antonio Guetteres, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen and Executive Director of the IEA Fatih Birol at the Global Energy Transition and Electrification Summit.

Notes to editors

The over £100 billion in private investment announced figure reflects significant capex announcements since July 2024 into UK clean energy plans and projects, regardless of whether the investment has reached a final investment decision, or not.

This total excludes investment announced prior to July 2024 as well as accounting for double counting of specific projects across announcements. Further detail and explanation are available at Sources - Clean Energy Homepage.

The IEA World Energy Investment Report 2026 reports that globally in 2026 around USD 2.2 trillion is expected to go collectively to renewables, nuclear, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency and electrification, and some USD 1.2 trillion to oil, natural gas and coal.

Breakdown of announced private investment

UK-wide/multiple region

North East and North West

Yorkshire & the Humber

East Midlands

East of England

South East of England

West Midlands

Wales & Ireland

Scotland