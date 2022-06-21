Department for Transport
|Printable version
Government helps prevent last-minute summer flight cancellations with “amnesty” on airport slots rule
New regulations on airport slots will help to minimise flight disruption ahead of the summer peak.
- ministers have laid regulations to help airlines make sensible decisions about schedules, avoiding last-minute cancellations and providing passengers with more certainty
- airlines will be given a chance to hand back their take-off and landing slots ahead of the summer peak to help them plan a deliverable schedule
- takes advantage of UK’s new freedom from EU slots rules, to which we were previously tied
The government has today (21 June 2022) laid regulations before Parliament that will help airlines prevent last-minute flight cancellations during the summer peak.
The regulations will allow a one-off “amnesty” on airport slots rules, enabling airlines to plan ahead and deliver a realistic summer schedule that minimises disruption at the airports. This is being provided as an exceptional measure while industry makes progress in recruiting necessary staff.
A bit like parking spaces for planes, slots are used to manage capacity at the busiest airports. A slot gives permission to use the full range of airport infrastructure (runway, terminal and gates, for instance) necessary to operate an air service at an airport on a specific date and time.
Highly valuable commercial assets, airlines must use slots a certain amount of times each season in order to keep them. However, many parts of the sector have been unable to recruit enough staff in time to fly the number of flights they have planned for, leading to flights being cancelled at short notice.
The government will now give airlines a short window to hand back slots for the rest of the summer season that they are not confident they will be able to operate. This will help passengers find alternative arrangements ahead of time, rather than face the kind of last-minute cancellations seen over the Easter and half-term holidays.
Subject to parliamentary approval, the measure takes advantage of our new freedom to set our own slots rules after leaving the EU and comes after the Transport Secretary and Aviation Minister urged the industry to develop a deliverable and realistic summer schedule.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:
The British people have made huge sacrifices over the pandemic and, for many, this will be well-deserved time away that they haven’t had in years.
That’s why it’s crucial they don’t face disappointing last-minute cancellations and chaos at airports when the system can’t deliver. And I will do everything in my power to stop that.
Today’s announcement aims to help airlines provide certainty to passengers and ensure the next few months are as smooth as possible.
Aviation Minister Robert Courts said:
This is a hugely challenging time for our recovering aviation industry, but we cannot have a situation where passengers arrive at the airport just to have their flight cancelled or face long delays.
Today’s announcement follows the discussions that my officials and I have been having with airports and airlines to understand where we can help them and ensure that they can run realistic schedules and make this summer a great success for the British public.
Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, said:
Providing passengers with certainty this summer is vital and this intervention will help to relieve the pressures we see being experienced by the aviation industry and its customers.
Short-term measures are welcomed, but a continued focus on the unplanned and inevitable operational challenges is crucial for consumer confidence this summer.
Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airlines UK, said:
This is a welcome step that will help build greater resilience into operations this summer, coming on top of measures already taken by the sector. We will continue to work with ministers and the whole aviation ecosystem to ensure the summer peak runs as smoothly as possible for our passengers.
Government is already supporting the industry where possible including:
- using our post-Brexit freedoms to provide the sector with more flexibility when training new employees
- working with Border Force to ensure preparations meet passenger demand
- allowing HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) employment history letters to be used as a suitable form of reference check
Slots that are handed back would be available for other airlines to use in the current season before being returned to the airlines that normally own them in the next season.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-helps-prevent-last-minute-summer-flight-cancellations-with-amnesty-on-airport-slots-rule
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Boost for freight as government unveils major new plan to bolster supply chain15/06/2022 11:10:00
Campaign launched to kickstart careers in logistics and create a more environmentally friendly and resilient haulage sector.
Plug-in grant for cars to end as focus moves to improving electric vehicle charging14/06/2022 10:10:00
Government to concentrate funding on expanding the public chargepoint network as well as electric taxis, vans, trucks, motorcycles and wheelchair accessible vehicles.
Consultation on primary legislative changes to reform our railways10/06/2022 13:10:00
Seeking views on primary legislative changes required to effect rail reform as set out in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail (09 June 2022).
Government takes action to ensure Scotland receives best possible HS2 service07/06/2022 11:20:00
Intention to remove Golborne Link from HS2 Bill announced with alternative options to be explored.
Removing the Golborne Link from the HS2 Bill07/06/2022 10:10:10
Intention to remove the Golborne Link from the High-Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill announced with alternative options to be explored.
Major road and bridge upgrades to boost economic growth across the country06/06/2022 16:10:00
Investment in transport schemes in Cornwall, Greater Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton.
Transport Secretary meets with aviation industry following disruption at UK airports02/06/2022 10:25:00
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has met with senior aviation leaders to discuss the exceptional disruption seen across UK airports.
Jobs and passengers at the heart of government’s 10-point plan for aviation26/05/2022 12:15:00
New strategy launches to build an innovative and sustainable aviation sector.