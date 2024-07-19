HM Treasury
|Printable version
Government introduces new Fiscal Lock Law to deliver economic stability and protect family finances
A new law to bring economic stability and help protect family finances introduced to the House of Commons following the King’s Speech.
- New law to deliver economic stability by ensuring that no future Government can sideline the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
- Future fiscal announcements making significant, permanent tax and spend changes will now be subject to an independent assessment by the OBR.
- This “fiscal lock” will fix the foundations of the economy, helping protect family finances and creating the conditions for growth.
The new law will mean the Office for Budget Responsibility – the independent watchdog for public finances - will be given the power to make an independent assessment of any single major tax and spending announcement, or series of announcements over the course of a single financial year, which make permanent tax or spending commitments worth more than 1.0% of the UK’s GDP, or around £30 billion.
The Budget Responsibility Bill will ensure that any major future fiscal announcement will be subject to an independent assessment, as a form of ‘fiscal lock’.
The Growth plan set out in 2022, which announced £46bn worth of unfunded tax cuts, led to an unprecedented increase in borrowing costs.
Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, yesterday said:
This Government’s defining mission is to deliver economic growth. However, growth can only come through economic stability and a commitment to sound public money so never again can a government play fast and loose with the public finances.
This new law is part of our plan to fix the foundation of our economy so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.
Emergency, temporary measures lasting fewer than two years will not require an OBR assessment, such as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If the government wanted to announce fiscally significant measures but did not ask for an OBR forecast, the fiscal lock would be triggered.
The legislation gives the OBR a new power to independently decide to produce a full fiscal forecast or assessment, at the OBR’s discretion, if they judge the lock has been triggered.
The OBR would alert the Treasury Committee in the event of a breach and notify them of their intent to publish an assessment or updated forecast. Any fiscal event accompanied by an OBR forecast in the usual way will not be subject to the lock.
Louise Hellem, Chief Economist, CBI yesterday said:
Market stability is a key foundation to enabling economic growth and business investment. Ensuring large changes in tax and spending policy are always subject to an independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility will give businesses and investors additional confidence in the stability of the public finances.
Growth is the urgent business of the day and fixing our economic foundations at home as well as strengthening the UK’s pitch to the world can rapidly shift UK growth and productivity.
Notes to Editors:
The legislation in full can be found on the Houses of Parliament website.
The draft text of the OBR Charter can be found on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-introduces-new-fiscal-lock-law-to-deliver-economic-stability-and-protect-family-finances
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Boost for new National Wealth Fund to unlock private investment09/07/2024 16:05:00
The Government announces new plans to align key institutions under the National Wealth Fund that will boost growth and unlock investment.
Chancellor unveils a new era for economic growth08/07/2024 16:05:00
The Chancellor has today promised to take immediate action to fix the foundations of the economy, rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.
Deal reached on interim Fiscal Framework for Northern Ireland22/05/2024 11:25:00
Fair deal delivers on commitment made within the Northern Ireland Executive’s restoration financial package.
Economic Secretary's speech at the CityWeek Conference21/05/2024 15:20:00
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami yesterday delivered a speech at the CityWeek conference on the benefits of economic sovereignty to reinforce the UK’s capital markets.
£85 million pledged to tackle antibiotic emergency16/05/2024 10:24:00
Funding of £85 million will be announced at a global event to support the international community in tackling the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.
Leading tech firms invest over £2 billion in the UK in one week10/05/2024 16:05:00
Major investments have been made in the past week alone
Government expands support for pupils with SEND09/05/2024 11:20:00
Locations announced for 16 new special free schools and trusts appointed at a further 7 schools, providing thousands of vital places across England.
UK announces steps to provide more consumer choice through Overseas Funds Regime02/05/2024 09:05:00
The new regime will support greater competition in the sector and more choice to consumers, supporting industry growth.