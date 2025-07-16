Government investment for mentoring, funding access and skills development to spark tech innovation outside capital

Tech entrepreneurs outside London will get support to grow their businesses, as the government launches a £1 million programme which is set to ignite innovation and bolster growth beyond the capital.

New programme to supercharge tech growth in UK regions including Scotland, the North East, Humber and East, and South Yorkshire, and bolster local economies.

£1 million government investment will provide mentoring, funding access and skills development for entrepreneurs outside of London.

Programme launched as government looks to drive economic growth and prosperity in every part of the UK, under the PM’s Plan for Change.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has today (Wednesday 16 July) announced the launch of the Regional Tech Booster programme, aimed at accelerating the growth of tech clusters and early-stage digital startups in regions including Scotland, the North East, Humber and East, and South Yorkshire.

While London remains Europe’s leading tech hub, the new programme will help close the gap between the capital and regional tech ecosystems by addressing key challenges including entrepreneur support, access to finance, and skills development.

It will do so by delivering tailored support programmes for tech founders, such as mentoring, investment promotion events, and workshops to share best practices across regional tech communities.

Minister for Tech and Future Digital Economy, Baroness Jones said:

Tech innovation doesn’t stop at the M25 and we’re choosing to invest in the talent and ideas flourishing across the UK. This investment forms an important part of our Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth in every part of the UK. By supporting regional tech entrepreneurs, we’re creating the conditions for innovation and prosperity to flourish.

The initiative complements existing government support for regional development, including Project Gigabit, the Local Innovation Partnership Fund, AI Growth Zones, and digital skills programmes. It demonstrates a strategic choice to invest in regional tech ecosystems as part of the government’s wider Industrial Strategy.

Katie Gallagher, chair of the UKTCG and managing director of Manchester Digital, said:

The UK’s nations and regions are home to a diverse and growing network of tech ecosystems. They already make a vital contribution to the economy and with the right support, they can do even more. We’re pleased that DSIT has selected the UK Tech Cluster Group to pilot a new approach. This programme will focus on collaboration, connecting clusters, sharing best practice, supporting founders and entrepreneurs and creating a practical playbook for building strong, sustainable regional tech economies. With members from across the UK’s nations and regions, UKTCG is uniquely placed to deliver this work ensuring every part of the country benefits from the UK’s thriving tech sector.

UK Tech Cluster Group will focus on ensuring the programme delivers sustainable benefits that continue beyond the initial funding period, working closely with industry, academic institutions and local tech leaders to strengthen regional tech communities. Information on how regional tech clusters can apply for the programmes will be announced later this year.