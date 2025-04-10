Government invests nearly £38 million to bring 319 new green buses to communities across England

Funding will make bus travel cleaner and more affordable for passengers, while helping the UK to meet its zero emissions goals.

funding will create jobs in engineering, construction and green manufacturing, boosting regional economies and delivering the government’s Plan for Change

nearly £38 million will deliver 319 new zero emission buses by spring 2027, supporting cleaner and greener public transport

comes as the Bus Services Bill progresses through Parliament, as government continues to drive growth in the industries of the future and put passengers back at the heart of services

Passengers across England will enjoy greener, smoother and quieter bus journeys thanks to a £37.8 million government investment to propel forward green transport, with 319 new zero emission buses.

Every pound of government funding is set to be topped up by at least £3 of private investment.

The funding has been allocated to 12 successful local authorities across England – following bids to expand their zero emission bus fleets – and will see 319 cleaner, more comfortable vehicles serving passengers by spring 2027.

It comes as the government made changes to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate recently, including increasing flexibility of the mandate up to 2030 and allowing hybrid vehicles to be sold until 2035, all with the aim of supporting UK electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

Recently (8 April 2025), the Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, visited Hull to see how the funding will bring improved journeys for passengers and discuss how highly skilled engineering and construction jobs will be created locally as electric bus infrastructure is delivered.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, recently said:

I’m thrilled to announce this £38 million investment, which will deliver 319 new zero emission buses to communities across England by 2027. This funding will not only make bus travel cleaner, greener and more comfortable, but it will deliver on our Plan for Change, creating jobs, supporting local economies and accelerating our journey towards a zero emission future. By backing local councils and UK manufacturers, we are putting the power in the hands of communities, while helping to deliver on our vision of a sustainable, green transport network. From Hull to Hove, there’s an electrifying future on the way for our buses.

Among the biggest winners are Nottinghamshire County Council, which will benefit from £2.6 million to launch 42 new electric buses, Hull City Council, where £3.9 million has been allocated to provide 42 vehicles and the West of England Combined Authority, which will receive nearly £20 million for 160 buses.

This funding comes on top of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area 2 (ZEBRA 2) programme, which has funded a further 995 zero emission buses.

Funding will see vital bus routes given a new lease of life, for example in Bristol, where funding will be used to expand zero emission bus services across 22 different routes through the city, connecting passengers with vital services including hospitals and universities.

Matt Cranwell, Stagecoach East Midlands Managing Director, recently said:

Stagecoach prides itself on the importance of putting sustainability at the core of our business strategy. We’re delighted to be working with local authorities and the government to invest in a further 78 new electric buses to play our part in improving air quality in those regions where we operate. This new government funding, supported by significant investment by bus operators, will play a key role in Stagecoach’s transition to green bus fleets, helping us to meet our goal of having a zero emission UK bus fleet nationally, by 2035.

The government is encouraged that UK-based manufacturers are well placed to benefit from these new bus orders. 60% of buses funded by previous ZEBRA investments are being procured from domestic firms, supporting highly skilled jobs and growing regional economies to improve living standards, as per the government’s Plan for Change.

Regional leaders and leading manufacturers are also being given a voice on zero emission plans – through the UK bus manufacturing expert panel – which seeks to put local people at the heart of bus building.

The first event was hosted by the Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, in Sheffield last month and saw experts from Alexander Dennis and Wrightbus speak with Metro Mayors Oliver Coppard (South Yorkshire) and Tracy Brabin (West Yorkshire), about how local transport ambitions could link hand in hand with zero emission ambitions.

Matt Carney, CEO, Go-Ahead Bus, recently said:

We’re very grateful to the Department of Transport for this continued partnership. Together we’re investing in even more zero-emission buses so that customers across the UK can access cleaner, greener public transport. This funding will support new zero-emissions buses in Hull, Salisbury, Brighton and Hove, Plymouth and Isle of Wight.

The incoming Bus Services Bill will not only hand power back for local authorities to operate their own services, but also include a measure to ultimately end the use of new diesel and petrol buses across England. It is expected to progress into the House of Commons shortly.

The Local Transport Minister also visited Wrightbus’ site in Ballymena last week, to continue engagement around the green future of bus manufacturing and mark the significant milestone of their fleet passing 50 million green miles travelled.

