WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Government is not doing enough to create new green jobs, TUC warns
Official figures published yesterday (Thursday) by ONS show that there were 28,000 (12%) fewer jobs in zero-carbon energy and energy efficient industries than in 2014, despite the industries’ exports increasing by more than a third in the same period.
ONS figures confirm that:
- Jobs in energy efficient products manufacturing are down by 32,000, or more than a quarter, since 2014.
- Jobs in onshore wind energy are down by 2,300, or nearly one third.
- Jobs in solar energy are down by 4,300, or over 40%.
The sector with the largest growth in jobs has been low emission vehicles and infrastructure, where the number of jobs has more than doubled (19,100 jobs in 2020, compared to 9,300 in 2014).
With the overall downward trend in the numbers of green jobs, the TUC says that the government is letting down working people who back action on climate change, but are not confident that the current government is creating green jobs.
Polling by Britain Thinks, published by the TUC last week, revealed that while most UK workers (86%) support the transition to a green economy, only a quarter (25%) believe that the government’s current plans for climate action will create many new jobs in their local area.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“There are so many opportunities for the UK on the path to net zero. We can be pioneers in zero-carbon steel, electric vehicles, and floating offshore wind turbines. And we can create 300,000 jobs in retrofits, so that everyone has a greener, warmer home with affordable bills.
“But we will miss out on these opportunities if ministers do not step up public investment and action. And we could see existing jobs lost to other countries who modernise their industry faster.
“Working people say they want action on climate change. They know it will make their future more safe and secure. The government’s Green Jobs Taskforce set out a programme for how to create and fill good green jobs - it’s time for ministers to get on with it.”
Editors note
- Protecting jobs through net zero action: TUC research published in September 2021 that the future of at least 660,000 UK manufacturing and supply chain jobs depends on sufficient support and investment for industries to reduce emissions: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/600000-jobs-risk-government-inaction-reaching-net-zero
- Creating jobs through net zero action: TUC research published in 2020 showing that More than one million jobs could be created across two years through investment in green infrastructure: www.tuc.org.uk/news/tuc-investing-infrastructure-now-could-create-more-million-jobs-over-next-two-years
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders sound alarm over government’s ‘Living with Covid’ proposals18/02/2022 14:10:00
Our chief executive Matthew Taylor and other health leaders raise concern over the government's 'Living with COVID-19' strategy.
Public Health Scotland - MUP’s impact on alcohol consumption and behaviour of homeless and street drinkers18/02/2022 13:25:00
The Chief Scientist Office has published results from a study looking at the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) on homeless drinkers, street drinkers, and the support services working with them.
Citizens Advice - Royal Mail fails to deliver for the second Christmas running18/02/2022 12:10:00
Almost 15 million people (28%) were left waiting for post over the Christmas period, Citizens Advice reveals. Of those, over half (54%) reported going at least a week without letters.
CBI responds to latest inflation statistics17/02/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation statistics.
NHS Confederation - New enhanced network for primary care17/02/2022 10:40:00
The NHS Confederation launches a new network for the primary care sector.
Increasing minimum wage to £10 an hour would give over 170,000 childcare workers a pay rise, says TUC17/02/2022 10:33:00
Increasing the national minimum wage to £10 an hour would give around 173,000 childcare workers a pay rise, according to new analysis published yesterday (Wednesday) by the TUC.
LGA responds to Government announcement of additional funding to support continued delivery of domestic abuse support services17/02/2022 09:40:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Councillor Nesil Caliskan respondied to the Government’s announcement of £125m council funding to support continued delivery of the duty to provide accommodation-based support and services for domestic abuse victims
CBI Northern Ireland responds to end of Covid restrictions16/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to end of Covid restrictions.
Inflation: recovery will be choked off if Chancellor does not protect real wages, warns TUC16/02/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI in January up to 5.5% ahead of wage growth in December at 3.7%.