Government issues call for information on use of private telecoms
The government has launched public call for information on the uses and security of private telecoms networks in the UK.
- The exercise will help develop understanding of the private telecoms market
- The remit will cover technologies being deployed, the sectors using these networks, and the security measures taken to protect them
The government yesterday (5 July 2023) launched a public call for information on the uses and security of private telecoms networks in the UK. These are networks that provide bespoke services to closed user groups and are different to public telecoms networks, which supply a standard service to individuals or businesses, relying on common infrastructure.
The call for information will help the government develop its understanding of the private telecoms market, including the technologies being deployed, the sectors using these networks, and the security measures taken to protect them. This information will be used to determine if any government intervention is required to promote the security and resilience of private telecoms networks.
The call for information will be open for 10 weeks and closes on 13 September 2023.
Read further details, including how to submit a response to the Private Telecommunications Networks: call for information.
While anyone can respond to it, the government would particularly welcome responses from telecoms providers, businesses that currently procure, or are planning to procure, and use private telecoms networks, and consultants, contractors, or academics involved in the industry.
- The deployment of 5G is likely to lead to further growth in the market for private telecoms networks
- More information can be found in our Wireless Infrastructure Strategy
- Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us at private.networks.cfi@dcms.gov.uk if you have any questions about the call for information
