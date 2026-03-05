Government launch antisemitism review into schools and colleges

Sir David Bell appointed to lead an independent review into antisemitic incidents in England's schools and colleges with recommendations due Autumn 2026.

The government yesterday (4 March) launched an independent review into how schools and colleges in England identify, respond to and prevent antisemitism, led by Sir David Bell.

This is in addition to £7 million already invested across all education settings such as schools, colleges and universities, including £2.3 million allocated to Palace Yard and the Union of Jewish Students to deliver resources and training for education professionals and a £1 million innovation fund to introduce practical solutions to tackle antisemitism.

It forms part of the government’s broader mission to strengthen social cohesion across Britain, building communities where people of all backgrounds and faiths can live, work and learn together without fear.

A call for evidence and programme of engagement will be launched in Spring 2026, hearing from school and college leaders, community groups and religious representatives.

The review comes as data continues to paint an alarming picture of antisemitism in education. The Community Security Trust recorded 204 school related antisemitic incidents in 2025 – double the levels typically seen before 2023.

Over a fifth of British Jewish parents also report their children have experienced antisemitism at school, on their way to school, or in the school’s vicinity, demonstrating a clear need to act now. A NASUWT survey found that 51% of Jewish members experienced antisemitism in the workplace in the past year, and more than half of those felt that when they raised concerns, appropriate action was not taken.

The government is taking action through the review to ensure schools and colleges are places where every child and member of staff can learn and work without fear.

The Education Secretary has appointed Sir David Bell to lead the independent review, because of his extensive public sector experience of schools and colleges at the highest level.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

As Jewish families across Britain celebrated Purim this week, a festival that speaks to the power of courage over hatred, I am reminded of the cost of staying silent in the face of prejudice. The figures are stark and clear – school-related antisemitic incidents remain double pre-2023 levels, and too many Jewish teachers who raised concerns felt that nothing was done. That is not acceptable. This review will help to ensure schools and colleges have the confidence and support to tackle antisemitism.

Sir David Bell will examine how well schools and colleges are supported to handle incidents of antisemitism, including through their own policies and relevant government guidance. He will report recommendations by Autumn 2026 as part of government’s wider social cohesion drive.

He will look at what processes are in place when incidents are not handled well, what schools and colleges are doing to prevent antisemitism in the first place, and the role of external campaigning organisations in influencing institutional decision-making.

It will also look at how external factors, from protests outside school gates to wider geopolitical events, can contribute to antisemitism within educational settings.

Independent reviewer, Sir David Bell said:

I am pleased to have been asked by the Secretary of State for Education to undertake this vital work. Antisemitism is a scourge and no child or young person or teacher should be subject to it, not least when attending school or college. I will come at this review with an open and independent mind. I will review both policy and practice to ensure that everyone can learn free from prejudice and hate. I am also keen to know more about those institutions who are tacking antisemitism effectively so that lessons can be shared widely across the education system.

The review will cover all schools and colleges in England, including maintained schools, academies, special schools, independent schools, further education colleges and sixth form colleges.

This review forms part of the government’s wider commitment to strengthening social cohesion. This includes looking at improving social cohesion and counter extremism across the board – tackling the drivers of hate and prejudice in British society. Tackling antisemitism in education is a vital part of that mission.