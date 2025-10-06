Government launches £1 million competition to take active travel innovation to the next level

Organisations and businesses can bid for a share of £1 million funding to help them deliver initiatives that enable more people to walk, wheel or cycle.

Active Travel Innovation Fund to award grants of up to £100,000 for successful bids

fund will help start or scale engagement projects that will have a positive impact on walking, wheeling and cycling

fund comes as part of government’s Plan for Change by backing bold ideas to boost the economy

Organisations and businesses can bid for a share of £1 million in funding to help them deliver bold and innovative initiatives that enable more people to walk, wheel or cycle, Active Travel England (ATE) has announced today (6 October 2025).

The Active Travel Innovation Fund is inviting applications from small to medium-sized businesses and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), with grants of up to £100,000 available for each successful project.

The funding is designed to help develop new ideas or to expand on successful initiatives that are already making a difference. Examples could include community projects that help under-represented groups make more active travel choices, partnerships between councils and local communities or businesses to promote sustainable travel, or digital tools that improve safety and accessibility.

This funding will support the government’s Plan for Change by backing entrepreneurs and creative and ambitious projects to kickstart economic growth.

Chris Boardman, National Active Travel Commissioner, said:

The Active Travel Innovation Fund will help turn great ideas into real improvements for people who walk, wheel, or cycle. Enabling more people get about under their own steam is one of the most important interventions we can make to improve the nation’s health, so it’s crucial that we support bold projects that will help us do this. We’re excited to see the creativity and ambition of applicants and look forward to working closely with the selected organisations to deliver positive and lasting change to the way people travel.

The Minister for Local Transport, Lilian Greenwood, said:

Walking, wheeling, and cycling bring huge physical and mental health benefits. We are determined to make them easy and safe choices for people across the country. The government is providing £1 million to back bold projects from small businesses and community groups to encourage more people to choose these healthier, more active, options for short journeys. We’re building a healthy, sustainable and joined-up network, a key part of our Plan for Change to boost local businesses, grow local economies and ease pressure on the NHS.

In addition to funding, successful applicants will receive practical support from ATE and the Government Grant Managed Service (GGMS). This could include help with building partnerships, connecting with new stakeholders, or setting up ways to measure and track the success of their projects.

The funding period of projects will run for 12 months, followed by an evaluation process, with each organisation asked to share a case study and final report into how the funds have made an impact.

Through the funding, ATE aims to create a wide network of partners to share ideas and collaboratively develop skills, while providing valuable feedback to ATE as they continue to champion and accelerate active travel in England.

Today’s funding comes after the government announced a £300 million funding package in February to help local authorities build new walking and cycling infrastructure, provide cycle training for children, and support community initiatives.

These improvements are expected to boost public health by cutting 43,000 sick days each year, easing pressure on the NHS, reducing congestion, and strengthening local economies.

The Active Travel Innovation Fund will help small to medium sized businesses and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to go even further by developing creative active travel solutions that meet the needs of their communities.

Apply for the funding

The window for applications runs from 6 October to 14 November 2025.

For full details and eligibility criteria, visit the government Find a Grant website.

General enquiries

Email contact@activetravelengland.gov.uk