Government launches bold plan to ‘turn up’ the music industry

The UK music industry will benefit from a range of new powers and investment as the government unveils a new long-term plan to back the sector.

Music Plan sets out government’s commitment to back thousands of grassroots projects, over 40,000 artists and businesses, and millions of children to secure a thriving music industry

Music Growth Package bolstered with a cash injection of £15 million, meaning £45 million will support more than 2,000 music projects over three years

£12.5 million for libraries to be transformed into music lending libraries with free studio spaces and live performance opportunities, inspired by the Culture Secretary’s visit with Ed Sheeran to Brighten the Corners in Ipswich in 2024

£10 million for creative mentoring for care experienced young people, helping them build trusted relationships with creative practitioners through 1:1 support

Red tape for music festivals to be cut, with longer licences to provide security for organisers supporting great live outdoor music moments

The UK music industry will benefit from a range of new powers and investment, with thousands of young people given opportunities to get involved in music, as the government unveils a new long-term plan to back the sector.

From artists and fans to venues, festivals, labels and music businesses, Turn It Up: Our Plan for Music will create the conditions for the sector, already worth at least £8 billion to the economy, to grow, innovate and succeed. The new strategy reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensure the UK is the best place in the world to create, experience and invest in music.

The government launched the plan today at the UK Music Summer Party, where the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy addressed influential industry figures.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, said:

Music is our shared language. It brings people together, breaks down barriers and gives voice to every community. At a time when too many people feel disconnected, music has never mattered more. As the song says, ‘Every generation throws a hero up the pop charts.’ But pop is getting posher, and that must change. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. After a decade of mindless vandalism that stripped culture and creativity from too many classrooms and communities, we are putting music back at the heart of education, investing in creative careers and backing grassroots music across the country. We believe music belongs to everyone, not just the privileged few. That’s how we widen opportunity, strengthen our communities and ensure the UK’s incredible fans and extraordinary musical talent continues to inspire the world for generations to come.

New announcements include:

The Music Growth Package, announced in the Creative Industries Sector Plan, will receive a new cash injection of £15 million from Arts Council England - bringing it to £45 million in total. This will support more than 2,000 projects and at least 40,000 artists and music professionals over the next three years. For the first time, the funding will also be used to support mid-career artists, band managers, labels and publishers.

At least £12.5 million of dormant assets funding for a Music in Libraries initiative, which will be co-designed by the Ed Sheeran Foundation and other partners. To boost the role of libraries in music enrichment, library services in England, with partners such as Music Hubs, will be able to apply for the funding to create free studio spaces, recording booths, mixing desks and state-of-the-art equipment.

At least £10 million of dormant assets funding for a Creative Mentoring scheme, which will give thousands of care experienced children and young people the opportunity to receive in-depth mentoring from creative practitioners, and opportunities to explore creative disciplines such as music, art, film and drama. This and the Music in Libraries scheme will be delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Reforms to the licensing system to help live music and events thrive and promote growth, including increasing the number of Temporary Event Notices (TENs) from 15 to 20 per year and the total event days from 21 to 26, providing greater flexibility, including for live music venues and emerging artists.

Longer, more secure licences for festivals and other events, with minimum three-year contracts for new events and five-year contracts for existing events.

Increasing investment in the UK Government’s music trade mission programme by nearly 50%, with the Department for Business and Trade more than doubling its funding to the British Music Embassy at South by Southwest in Austin, supporting UK talent from every nation and region to reach new global audiences.

The appointment of Michael Dugher, former CEO of UK Music, as the government’s first Music Champion to strengthen engagement between government and the music industry and provide a dedicated advocate for the sector.

Today’s announcements build on the progress made since the launch of the Creative Industries Sector Plan as part of the government’s Industrial Strategy one year ago, where music was identified as a core area for economic growth. Since then, the government has delivered on a number of commitments to support the success and international competitiveness of the UK’s music industry, including:

Backing industry to widely adopt a £1 voluntary ticket contribution for stadium and arena shows with a capacity of over 5,000, with all proceeds reinvested into the grassroots music sector. The LIVE Trust has already distributed £1.5 million to vital initiatives, Featured Artists Coalition’s UK Artists Touring Fund, Music Venue Trust’s Developing the Future of Grassroots Music Venues Programme, and the Association of Independent Festivals’ Micro & Very Small Festivals Development Programme.

Announcing legislation to ban resale of tickets on platforms for more than the original price paid, a cap on the level of service fees charged by resale platforms, obligations on platforms to comply with the cap and robust enforcement penalties. The draft Ticket Tout Ban Bill will tilt the balance back in favour of genuine fans, improving access and keeping more cash in the pockets of hard-working people.

Convening industry to produce new label-led music streaming principles, which labels estimate will deliver tens of millions of pounds to creators by 2030, and now launching a new monitoring plan to ensure these measures are delivered in full.

The Music Plan outlines decisive action being taken to support performing and touring artists. A 15% business rates relief for live music venues has been confirmed, with bills frozen for the next two years, providing vital financial certainty for grassroots and larger venues alike. To ease the burden on artists and crew touring, the EU, UK, Norway and Switzerland have introduced the first phase of digital ATA Carnet processing. With an expected 70% of carnets issued in the UK now to be processed digitally, this should reduce administrative burdens and offer better cost management for touring artists.

The government is also investing in the next generation of music talent through reforming education and skills, including a reformed National Curriculum which will give every child a strong foundation in musical understanding.

A National Centre backed by up to £13 million is due to launch in September to support schools in delivering a high-quality arts curriculum and taking responsibility for the Music Hub network next year, and DCMS has launched the ‘Discover! Creative Careers’ campaign to encourage more young people from working class backgrounds and underrepresented communities to explore a career in the creative industries.

This will be bolstered by the recently announced Every Child Can programme, an investment of £132.5 million of dormant assets funding, which will ensure that every child, wherever they live, has the opportunity to take part in enriching activities outside of school - including in the arts and music.

On working conditions, the government will appoint a Freelance Champion to advocate for creative freelancers in government, and is supporting the activity of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), including by adding CIISA to the list of prescribed people and bodies to ensure people can whistleblow to the organisation without fear of detriment or dismissal, which came into force in June.

Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music said:

UK Music has previously called on the government to deliver a long-term music strategy to help safeguard and grow our world-leading industry that contributes £8 billion to the economy, brings in £4.8 billion in export revenues and supports 220,000 jobs. It is welcome that the government have listened to our calls and are launching a Music Plan. This long term plan comes at a time when it is more crucial than ever that we join forces to find solutions to the challenges facing our world-leading sector. These include the impact of artificial intelligence on music creators and companies, the barriers to overseas touring, the threats music spaces face, the challenges small businesses and freelancers experience, and the need to protect music in schools. We look forward to working with the government, its music champion Michael Dugher, our members and the rest of the music industry to make the make the most of this opportunity, to build on the foundations that a Music Plan creates, and to ensure that our sector remains a pillar of growth which helps boost jobs and opportunities right across the UK.

Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE said:

The UK has one of the most vibrant live music sectors anywhere in the world. Every week, thousands of artists, venues, festivals, promoters, and crews come together to create experiences for millions of fans. This makes a significant contribution to our economy, culture, and communities. It’s very encouraging to see government recognising the importance of music in the UK Music Plan. We must continue to back every part of the live music ecosystem, from grassroots venues and emerging artists through to the arenas, stadiums, and festivals that showcase British talent to the world. LIVE Trust is a fine example of what can be achieved when the industry comes together for the greater good. Artists, promoters, and audiences are already helping generate millions of pounds to support the grassroots sector, and we’ve received over six million pledges since LIVE Trust was introduced in January 2025. By continuing to work in partnership, government and industry can ensure the UK remains the best place in the world to discover, develop, and experience live music.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, below:

Music is one of the UK’s greatest exports, known and loved the world over. The government’s backing through the Music Plan is investing in our collective future, ensuring creative opportunities for generations to come. At the Arts Council, we’ll play our part by delivering the Music Growth Package, new investment that will make a difference to artists at every stage of their career, and to those who support them - from the studio to the stage.

Isobel Hunter, Chief Executive of Libraries Connected:

Libraries have been inspiring a love of music for generations – whether that’s shaking maracas at a rhyme time session, borrowing a ukulele, exploring music collections or learning to use the latest music software. Libraries are also well placed to support young people on pathways into the music industry, connecting them with skills, guidance and advice that may otherwise be out of reach. This funding will create even more opportunities for creativity and self-expression in communities across England, helping to develop the next generation of musicians, producers and creative talent.

Dr Renuka Fernando, CEO, Ed Sheeran Foundation:

The Music in Libraries programme is an important step forward for music education. By expanding access to music beyond the classroom, our library network can help ensure that children and young people from communities across England have the opportunity to engage with music, regardless of where they live. ESF will work closely with government, libraries, music teachers, youth clubs and the music industry to help design the programme and maximise its impact. Through this collaboration, we hope more young people will experience the many benefits of music education, from building confidence and strengthening communities to fostering creativity, self-expression and positive mental wellbeing.

Minister for Trade, Chris Bryant said:

The UK’s world-class music sector is one our best success stories and is not only a source of national pride, but a major driver of growth and investment. We have already announced the renewal of the Music Export Growth Scheme, which will support thousands of artists and emerging talent to ensure a stronger sector for generations to come.

The Council Of Music Makers – which brings together The Ivors Academy, Featured Artists Coalition, Musicians’ Union, Music Producers Guild and Music Managers Forum, said:

We welcome the publication of the government’s Music Plan and the appointment of Michael Dugher to the role of Music Champion, and look forward to working with him and the government to deliver this plan in a way that delivers maximum value and support for British music-makers. Music-makers sit at the very heart of the music industry, together writing, composing, recording, producing and performing the music we all love; soundtracking our favourite films, games, TV shows and other media; creating and delivering incredible live music experiences; educating, nurturing and supporting new music talent; and building relationships with billions of music fans across the world. As such, music-makers interact with government and policy-makers on a wide range of issues, including copyright, streaming, AI, ticketing, touring, visas, education and the need for an accessible, safe, equitable and inclusive music industry infrastructure, and an ecosystem that proactively and fairly supports the many businesses that music-makers work with and the businesses that they run. The five organisations that make up the Council Of Music Makers, individually and collectively, constantly interact with the government, politicians and other music industry groups on all these areas, and the Music Plan and appointment of a Music Champion should significantly help with this work.

You can read a summary via our short-hand social.

Notes to Editors

The UK’s creative industries are going from strength to strength, growing 3.1% last quarter and outpacing the wider UK economy. Global demand for British creative content, services and innovation continues to drive this success.

Through the Creative Industries Sector Plan, the government is channelling targeted support into our most dynamic sectors, like music, unlocking private investment and delivering funding across every region of the UK.

The measures in the Music Plan are backed by a broader commitment to growing the music industry across the UK through the £150 million Creative Places Growth Fund. In six regions with strengths in creative industries, including music, the Fund is supporting creative professionals, businesses and young people through access to finance, mentoring and networking opportunities. Ministers have also launched a competition to find the next regions of creative excellence to help grow, with a further £27 million through the Arts and Humanities Research Council’s Creative Clusters Programme. The government is further strengthening the industry’s long-term future by driving significant investment in finance and innovation. A record £500 million funding package for research, development and innovation in the creative industries has been announced by UKRI, while the British Business Bank is substantially increasing support for the creative industries as part of £4 billion secured for Industrial Strategy priority sectors.

The Music Export Growth Scheme will continue up to 2029, with DBT and DCMS providing grant funding of £4.8 million over the next 3 years to match fund UK independent music SMEs, representing their artists, to deliver high-quality marketing and promotion campaigns to enable these businesses to break into international markets.

About Michael Dugher

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Dugher as the Government’s Music Champion. The Music Champion will support the government’s new Plan for Music (Turn it Up: Our Plan for Music), and act as an advocate for the sector. Commencing on 13 July 2026, this will be a year-long unremunerated appointment, with the opportunity for extension at the end of the term.

A lifelong music fan and campaigner, Michael will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role, with over three decades working in leadership roles across both government and industry. Michael was a Member of Parliament from 2010-2017, during which time he held a number of senior positions including as Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport. Prior to this, he held multiple senior roles in government as a special advisor, including as Chief Political Spokesman for the then-Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.

After standing down from Parliament, Michael became the CEO of UK Music, where he spent three years working with a wide range of organisations to represent, support and advocate for the sector. Michael was also a member of the Creative Industries Council. In 2018, in recognition for his services to music, he was awarded a Fellowship at the Leeds Conservatoire (formerly the Leeds College of Music). Michael was also previously a Board member for the Ivors Academy Trust.

In this new role, Michael will act as a conduit between government and the sector to increase the reach of the government’s new Plan for Music, and identify further opportunities to support and grow the sector.