Government launches consultation into the next UK night flight regime

Proposed regime would continue to limit flights that take off and land at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted between 11:30pm and 6am.

industry and local communities will have a say on night-time flying at Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick

consultation recommends continuing current quotas and limits

updated guidance on night flight dispensations also published today to help airports and airlines better understand process for allowing night flights

Residents and businesses are being asked for views on continuing the existing night flight regime for 3 of the UK’s busiest airports as part of a consultation launched today (22 February 2024).

Starting from October 2025, the proposed regime would continue to limit the number of flights that take off and land at Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick between 11:30pm and 6am every day.

Whether travelling to visit loved ones, making connecting flights for business or simply preferring to fly at night to get a head start on the day, these night flights can be crucial for many passengers.

Night flights are also a vital part of global aviation and provide significant economic benefit to the UK, helping keep the flow of people, goods and services moving and supporting thousands of jobs as a result.

The consultation will seek views on proposals and give the industry a vital say on what would work best for them as they recover from the pandemic. It would also let local communities share any concerns about noise, pollution, or wider feedback on how the airports operate at night.

However, as new technology continues to transform and innovate the aviation industry, aircraft are becoming quieter and will be less intrusive to the areas surrounding these big airports.

The consultation comes with a recommendation of continuing the same quotas and limits on night flights, allowing the 3 noise-designated airports to continue their post-pandemic recovery and providing the best balance for both businesses and residents.

Also published today is updated guidance on night flight dispensations to help airports and airlines, as well as local communities, better understand the process for applying special considerations to permit flights outside of usual restrictions.