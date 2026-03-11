Government launches consultation on making public services quicker, easier and more secure to access with digital ID

The Government has launched a consultation asking the public to share their views on how digital ID is used to make public services quicker, easier and more secure to access.

Consultation will let the public have their say on how digital ID is used to make public services quicker, easier and more secure to access.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister says government needs to “catch up” with services offered by the private sector, like online banking

Digital ID prototype shows how “government by app” could work with the digital ID system as its foundation, doing the join-up work between departments you currently have to do yourself, for you.

The public are being given the chance to have their say on how the new digital ID could help them access public services more quickly, easily and securely – as the government launched a national consultation yesterday.

From managing free childcare payments to filing tax returns, the consultation will seek views from people on how the system could be used to make public services work better for them.

Alongside the consultation, the government will reveal images and videos of a working prototype of the system showing how people could log on to a single app and prove who they are, ending a reliance on multiple logins and paper documents to access the support they need, saving time and effort.

Government by app will be as easy and secure as online banking, and will be available to those who want it. It will remove the frustration of endless telephone calls, complicated printed forms and people having no idea of how long it will take them to get the support they need. Existing routes to accessing public services will continue to be available for those who prefer them.

The system is part of wider government plans to reform public services, modernise public sector technology and replace legacy systems, to make services work better for people across the country and is expected to save money in the long run, by replacing the expensive legacy paper-based systems currently in place. The numbers across government are huge: the DVLA currently processes 45,000 letters a day, Defra uses 500 different paper forms, HMRC handles 100,000 phone calls a day.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, yesterday said:

People too often dread their interactions with public services. Endless telephone calls, complicated printed forms and having to tell your story multiple times to different parts of government.

I want to change that and make public services work for you. The new digital ID will make that possible, allowing you to log on and prove who you are to access public services more quickly, easily and securely. Supermarkets, banks and shops have all chosen to move their services online because it delivers a better customer experience and value for money, and other countries like Estonia fully digitised public services years ago. We need to catch up. We’re launching a public consultation to let you have your say about how we use digital ID to make public services work for you. We want to build a system that works for everyone. Now is your chance.

Anyone starting a new job will be able to use the new digital proof of identity for digital right to work checks, which will be required by the end of the Parliament - or they will be able to do a digital check of other documents such as passport or eVisa if they prefer.

The consultation will find out how digital ID can best work for people across the country and use their feedback to build a system that can help them access services and offer the best possible benefits. Questions include:

At what age you should be able to get a digital ID;

What information it would be useful to include – such as proof of address as well as identity – to end the scramble for a utility bill or bank statement;

Which government services it could improve your experience of, for example getting a driving licence or checking your tax code; and

How we make sure everyone is included.

To ensure the government hears views from people from all walks of life, an in-depth process going beyond typical government consultations will be launched. Alongside the eight-week online consultation, the government will establish a People’s Panel on digital ID, bringing together people across the country from different backgrounds. The panel will have in-depth discussions, sharing different views on the proposals and will agree ways to move forward.

While the prototype unveiled yesterday gives the public insight into what the digital ID might look like and the type of services it might cover, the final design of the scheme will be subject to the outcome of the consultation and the views shared.

The announcement follows the Roadmap for Modern Digital Government, which set out how technology will transform services right across the state, from digitising planning to making it easier for people to manage their benefits and tax. The government is making it easier for organisations to move away from outdated technology, overhauling funding so old systems can be replaced faster, and doubling the number of tech experts across Whitehall.