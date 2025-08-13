techUK
|Printable version
Government launches Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund
The Government have announced that they will be backing their Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund with £9.5 million, which will be used to tackle digital inequality across the UK.
The Fund was announced as part of the Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, published earlier this year, and aims to close the digital divide that sees 7.9 million UK adults lack basic digital skills and 1.6 million UK citizens stay offline.
How the Fund will work
The Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund is designed to support innovative measures to close the digital divide in the UK. Promoting digital inclusion doesn’t just mean getting more people to use the internet, but supporting individuals to access essential public services, access job opportunities, and stay connected with friends and family.
In England, local authorities, research bodies and charities will all be able to bid directly for grants worth between £25,000 and £500,000 to support schemes in their local areas. The funding is being directed through local groups as they are most in-touch with the needs of their local areas.
In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the money will be distributed differently. Allocations for the devolved governments have been calculated on a per capita basis and amount to:
- £400,368 for Wales
- £764,020 for Scotland
- £267,249 for Northern Ireland.
Grants can be used to support all manner of digital inclusion effort, such as device reuse schemes or digital skills classes.
techUK’s view
techUK welcomed the Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund as part of the Digital Inclusion Action Plan, the first UK Government digital inclusion strategy for over a decade.
techUK also supported the Fund being used to support a variety of digital inclusion methods being run by the private sector, charities and by local government. This is because there are multiple reasons why people may be digitally-excluded and so there are different schemes required to help everybody.
We would welcome government clarification about how they will use the Fund to support innovative new digital inclusion schemes, and how they plan to assess and scale these. Digital inclusion schemes may, for example, be successful not just through how many people they help but in the depth of support they provide.
We would also recommend applying for the fund be made as simple as is feasibly possible, as otherwise there is a risk that only the organisations best-equipped to apply for funding will be able to do so, and innovative schemes will be missed.
Overall, techUK welcomes this latest move by Government to tackle digital exclusion and to put their Digital Inclusion Action Plan into practice.
Get involved
If you would like to apply for a grant under the fund, you can do so on the Government's website.
You can find the announcement on Gov.UK, alongside the full Digital Inclusion Action Plan.
techUK members can also join our Digital Inclusion Working Group to stay up to date with the latest announcements, meet like-minded members and direct our work in this critical space. You can find out more on our website.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-launches-digital-inclusion-innovation-fund.html
Latest News from
techUK
Emerging Tech Working Group Launching This September13/08/2025 10:25:00
In September, techUK will launch a brand-new Emerging Tech Working Group.
AI Action Plan for Justice08/08/2025 14:05:00
Putting people, principles and partnerships at the heart of AI-powered justice.
Industry-led SME Digital Adoption Taskforce release final report with UK Government response06/08/2025 09:25:00
Last Thursday, 31 July, the UK government released their Small Business Plan alongside the industry-led SME Digital Adoption report.
UK Spectrum Policy Forum commissions Real Wireless to lead study on spectrum sharing between TN-NTN05/08/2025 11:25:00
The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) has appointed Real Wireless to undertake an independent research study examining the future of spectrum sharing between terrestrial mobile networks and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), including Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services.
Government publishes its Small Business Plan04/08/2025 16:05:00
Headline commitments include legislation to end late payments to SMEs.
Breaking Barriers: Creating Pathways for Women in Data04/08/2025 10:25:00
In 2024, Purple Beard partnered with Virgin Media O2 Business to launch a social value pilot project aimed at equipping women - either unemployed or returning to the workforce - with essential data skills. This initiative was designed to support underrepresented talent in London into tech careers, while advancing gender inclusion in the digital economy.
Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI: The UK's path to greater growth and productivity31/07/2025 11:25:00
Throughout history, transformative technologies have reshaped entire civilizations and economic systems.
What’s next for the UK Government’s connectivity ambitions – Progress on the Shared Rural Network and Project Gigabit31/07/2025 10:25:00
Delivering fast, reliable AND ubiquitous coverage across the UK has long been a national priority, first announced in the Levelling Up White Paper and the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy for fixed and mobile networks respectively. With the release of new performance data from Building Digital UK (BDUK) and updates from the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, it’s a timely moment to take stock of where we are and what’s coming next.
A turning point for water – what the Cunliffe Review means for tech and resilience in the sector31/07/2025 09:25:00
The Independent Water Commission, led by Sir Jon Cunliffe, released its landmark final report in July 2025 – a comprehensive and uncompromising vision for a reset of the UK water sector. Following extensive consultation, including thousands of responses to its call for evidence, the report sets out 88 recommendations across strategic planning, regulation, infrastructure, company governance, and environmental performance.