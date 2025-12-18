Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government launches expert-led forum to protect Northern Ireland's veterinary medicine supply
Cabinet Office, Northern Ireland Office
Supply Coordination Forum launched to mitigate any delivery risk to Northern Ireland’s veterinary medicine supply
The government has announced a new Supply Coordination Forum, led by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate and sector experts, to mitigate any delivery risk to Northern Ireland’s veterinary medicine supply quickly from 1 January onwards.
The Supply Coordination Forum will meet regularly in the new year and provide another channel for stakeholders such as vets and farmers to raise and discuss operational supply issues so that they can be addressed swiftly.
Customers looking to purchase veterinary medicines online will continue to be able to do so, supported via a list of online retailers.
The vast majority of veterinary medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland, but the government calls on pharmaceutical companies to improve information sharing with customers before 1 January and fully comply with their legal obligation to inform the Veterinary Medicines Directorate of any plans to remove a product from the market.
This represents the latest measures by the government to build resilience in veterinary medicine supply, following the 19 June announcement of two new schemes – the Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme and the Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme.
The Veterinary Medicines Directorate has also published guidance and webinars to support businesses and vets to prepare, as well as listing all online retailers authorised to sell medicines that must be supplied by a qualified professional.
Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said:
The government is taking steps to protect the supply of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland, with the vast majority continuing to be supplied.
I urge pharmaceutical companies to communicate supply intentions as soon as possible, so any minor issues next year can be quickly addressed.
Rules for the supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland are changing from 1 January 2026. Based on extensive engagement with pharmaceutical companies, the government’s assessment remains that the vast majority of medicines currently sold in Northern Ireland will continue to be supplied, as set out in June.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-launches-expert-led-forum-to-protect-northern-irelands-veterinary-medicine-supply
