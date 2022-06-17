techUK
|Printable version
Government launches Freight Innovation Fund in new strategy for the sector
The Department for Transport has published a new strategy for how government and industry will work closely together to deliver a world-class, seamless flow of freight across the UK’s roads, railways, seas, skies and canals.
The Future of Freight strategy, published this week, sets out how it intends to support a freight and logistics sector that is cost-efficient, reliable, resilient, environmentally sustainable and valued by society.
The role for technology
The strategy states that there is “limited awareness in the sector of innovative solutions coming to market, and of the sector’s needs amongst innovators”. In addition, the government admits that there is an incomplete understanding of viable technologies’ ability to meet real-world freight problems.
To address this, an innovation sub-group of the newly formed Freight Council will be established to build awareness of the sector to innovators and innovative solutions available to the sector. In addition, a new dedicated £7m cross-modal Freight Innovation Fund will be launched to develop the future pipeline of solutions to meet the sector’s real-world needs.
We welcome the recognition that technology plays a vital role. However, impressive work is already underway to deliver products including such as electrified HGVs, connected and automated mobility, telematics and predictive technologies. We now hope to see government playing its part to incentivise operators to adopt these technologies and evangelise their benefits.
The journey to 2050
The government acknowledges that there are significant challenges ahead to reach net zero. To combat this a Freight Energy Forum will be formed to build confidence in the market by supporting and promoting mode shift. A regulatory review of barriers to delivery of zero-carbon energy infrastructure will also be undertaken, with effort made to demonstrate what a zero-carbon cross-modal freight journey looks like.
However, the decarbonisation of freight will also rest in the hand of the retailers and suppliers. This complex network requires a holistic approach in considering the drivers for multiple players, including the end consumer, and we hope to see the decarbonisation of freight considered within the much wider context of global supply chain operations.
Recruitment drive to tackle the skills shortage
Also announced within the plan is the Generation Logistics campaign, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and Logistics UK, in partnership with the Department for Transport, which aims to address the industry’s long-term recruitment and staff retention issues. This will include a £345,000 investment in online resources, learning materials and job adverts to make it easier for people to start their career in the industry, as well as TV and radio adverts to attract candidates.
We look forward to working with industry and government in the implementation of this important strategy through our Intelligent Transport and Mobility working group. If you would like to know more about our work in this space then please reach out to Ashley Feldman, Programme Manager for Transport at Ashley.feldman@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-launches-freight-innovation-fund-in-new-strategy-for-the-sector.html
Latest News from
techUK
NHS ConfedExpo: Better insights, better decisions, better health16/06/2022 16:25:00
At this year’s NHS ConfedExpo, Andreas Haimboeck-Tichy, Managing Director at Accenture and Chair of techUK’s Health and Social Care Council, chaired a panel examining the power of data to give decision-makers access to accurate real-time information to make informed, effective decisions.
Unlocking the Power of Data in the North: Connecting people and places workshop16/06/2022 11:25:00
Guest blog: The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are seeking organisations who are interested in exploring the role data sharing and future architectures will play in delivering DCMS’ vision for more connected places.
Ministry of Defence publishes new Science & Technology portfolio15/06/2022 15:15:00
The MOD has published its Science & Technology portfolio to support new projects across Defence.
UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement comes into force15/06/2022 14:10:00
This means that businesses across the whole of the UK can start taking advantage of the trade agreement, which was signed by the International Trade Secretary in Singapore in February and is the most innovative trade deal agreed anywhere in the world.
The UK’s 2022 Digital Strategy, what does it mean for UK data policy?14/06/2022 12:25:00
The Government’s new strategy identifies data as a key digital foundation upon which a vibrant, resilient, and growing digital economy can be built.
New data strategy for health and social care to be published13/06/2022 11:25:00
The strategy will be launched at London Tech Week today.
Digital Identity Whitepaper: Unlocking UK Digital Identity in 202209/06/2022 12:15:00
In techUK’s 2020 White Paper on Digital ID, ‘Digital Identities: the missing link in a UK digital economy' we called for action to develop “a market for digital identities, which spans public and private sector in an interoperable way”.
The Alan Turing Institute launches the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS)09/06/2022 09:20:00
The CETaS will inform UK security policy through evidence-based, interdisciplinary research on emerging technology issues.
techUK, UKIBC and NASSCOM publish a joint position paper on the importance of data transfers for UK-India digital trade01/06/2022 13:15:00
techUK, UK India Business Council and NASSCOM have released a Joint Position Paper on Enabling Data Transfers for India-UK Digital Trade aimed at promoting data protection in both countries while enabling free flow of data in the UK-India corridor.