Government launches national conversation on SEND

Government acts on commitment to make sure parents play a central role in helping shape the future Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system, as it sets ambition to deliver the biggest national conversation on SEND in a generation.

The government inherited a SEND system on its knees, with too many children let down and parents fighting just to be heard. Building on conversations to date, the government is now launching a public engagement campaign, spanning every region of the country, putting families at the heart of its plans to create a reformed SEND system that will stand the test of time.

Minister for School Standards, Georgia Gould is hosting nine face-to-face events, run in partnership with the Council for Disabled Children, and five online events covering the department’s five principles of reform. This will provide tens of thousands spaces for parents, families and the sector to share their views – opening up a direct line to the people who know the system best.

The themes of engagement include:

Early intervention, including earlier in children’s lives when this can have most impact.

Local provision, so young people can learn at a school close to their home, alongside their peers, as well as the vital role of special provision for complex needs.

Fairness, so every school has the resources and capability to meet changing needs – stopping parents fighting for support and ensuring clear legal safeguards for children and parents.

Effective practice, grounded in evidence to ensure excellent long-term outcomes.

Shared working that means education, health and care services working in partnership with local government, families, teachers, experts and representative bodies.

Attendees can share their views on a range of proposals from experts - such as children having written records of support, giving families access to independent advocacy and providing a national framework for support available to children with SEN across all settings.

Minister for School Standards Georgia Gould said:

For too long families have felt unheard and left to battle a system that simply doesn’t deliver for their children. We’re committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity for children with SEND, which is why we’re putting lived experience at the heart of our reforms and creating a direct line to parents across the nation. We want this to be the biggest national conversation on SEND in a generation, and I urge parents, teachers and all those with views to participate and help us deliver lasting reform.

Minister Gould will kick off the roadshow today in Bristol. This builds on extensive engagement which has already taken place, including over 100 listening sessions with families. Following the publication of the Schools White Paper early next year, a formal consultation will follow to continue the conversation on reform.

Today’s announcement evidences the government’s commitment to putting parents at the heart of reform, as set out in the Education Secretary’s interim response to the Education Select Committee (ESC)’s report on Solving the SEND Crisis.

Experts and government advisors, Tom Rees and Dame Christine Lenehan will also support the work – bringing years of expertise on inclusive practices to conversations with parents.

Tom Rees, Chair of the DfE’s expert advisory group for inclusion said:

Over the past year, the expert advisory group has enjoyed spending considerable time listening to and engaging with schools, parents, children and young people, as well as experts and organisations across the sector. There is a strong consensus that the system doesn’t work well enough and needs reforming so that it works for all children. It is also clear that there is lots of good practice that exists within schools which we can build on and learn from. I look forward to this period of further engagement, and the opportunity to bring ministers and officials together with parents, professionals and children right across the country. The five principles for reform, set out by the Secretary of State, provide us with a clear and welcome direction of travel for these conversations.

Alongside these events, urgent work will continue to improve the current system for children. Data published today shows 71% of school leaders enrolled in a programme to support neurodiversity felt better able to meet those children’s needs as a result.

The £22m Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) programme is enabling up to 2,850 mainstream primary schools to deliver earlier support for neurodiversity, including autism, dyslexia and ADHD.

PINS gives schools access to training to upskill staff on neurodiversity, create more inclusive classroom environments and develop stronger relationships with parent carers – ensuring children receive support at the earliest possible stage, in their local community school.

It comes on top of measures the government has already taken to improve the system, with 10,000 new school places for children with SEND as part of £740m capital investment, early language support for 20,000 more children, and professionals trained in supporting parents through Best Start Family Hubs rolling out to every area from April.

There are many settings already doing a fantastic job of supporting pupils with SEND and ensuring they are a part of school life. Ministers will be visiting schools across the country to draw on these examples, testing views on what truly works for children, parents and teachers.

Amanda Allard, Director of the Council for Disabled Children, said:

We’re proud to support the government’s engagement programme on the future of the SEND system. Every day, in our work across the country, we see the commitment to getting these reforms right for children and young people. At the same time, we hear understandable concerns about the risks if they fall short. We encourage parent and carers, teachers, therapists, and professionals from councils, the youth justice system, the NHS, and the voluntary sector to share their insights, challenges, and questions. By bringing together those who use the system of SEND support with those who provide it, we can learn what truly makes a difference in children’s lives and better understand the frustrations and barriers that need to be overcome. We look forward to working in partnership with the government and the thousands of participants who take part, to ensure this engagement shapes a SEND system that delivers lasting improvements for children and families, and the professionals who support them.

A development group of key stakeholders, including SEND parent groups, will meet regularly with Ministers between now and the end of January to drive reform forward. And a toolkit will be shared with schools and settings to encourage them to share information about engagement on SEND reform with their communities.

There are several ways to get involved:

Sign up to attend a regional engagement event here.

Sign up to attend an online event here.

DfE media enquiries

Central newsdesk – for journalists 020 7783 8300