Government launches package to support SMEs with cyber resilience

On 3 November 2026, the government launched a package of support, worth a total of £9.4m, to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen their cyber security through the Cyber Essentials scheme and put fundamental protections in place against common cyber attacks.

The Cyber Essentials First Step Fund is £2.4m, and supports all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking a new Cyber Essentials certificate. Through the scheme, SMEs can receive a 75% discount on the cost of certification, making it more affordable to take an important step towards improved cyber resilience. This scheme will run until the end of March 2027, or until funding runs out.

The Cyber Resilience Pledge grant, worth £7m, offers a higher level of support to eligible small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) suppliers of pledging organisations. Through this supply-chain scheme, selected suppliers can receive fully funded Cyber Essentials certification alongside tailored support from a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)-assured Cyber Advisor. Participating pledge signatories will identify and notify relevant suppliers and support access through IASME’s process. This scheme will run until the end of March 2029.

Cyber Essentials helps organisations implement key technical controls that protect against the most common cyber threats. Certification can also support access to supply-chain and government contracting opportunities. Eligible UK organisations certifying their whole organisation and with annual turnover below £20 million may also receive included cyber insurance.

Read more about the schemes.