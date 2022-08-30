Department for Transport
|Printable version
Government launches review of Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen regulator for the future
An independent review of the CAA will ensure the provision of world-leading civil aviation regulation and public services for decades to come.
- UK aviation regulator to be reviewed as part of wider government programme looking into effectiveness and efficiency of public bodies
- led by an independent lead reviewer, the review will ensure the ongoing provision of a world-class service to the public and aviation industry
- areas of focus will be the organisation’s effectiveness, efficiency, accountability and governance
The government has today (30 August 2022) launched an independent review of the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure the provision of world-leading regulation and public services for decades to come.
With a remit that includes everything from ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety and security, to the efficient use of airspace, space operations and protecting consumer rights, the Civil Aviation Authority is vital to the UK’s position as a world leader in aviation and aerospace.
Building on the organisation’s success in tackling the unprecedented challenges of recent years, the review will focus on:
- its efficiency and effectiveness in delivering its services currently, and for the future
- its role, form, function and delivery model
- the corporate governance and assurance mechanisms underpinning the organisation
- the CAA’s relationship with the Department for Transport and how the 2 organisations work together to deliver a quality service for the UK
- how its priorities match up to the government’s wider objectives, taking into consideration its role as an independent regulator
This year the regulator celebrated its 50th birthday and has played a key role in the aviation sector’s recovery, as set out in our 22-point action plan to help minimise disruption in the sector and protect passengers.
For years to come the regulator will also be crucial in ensuring the sector can modernise and innovate to meet the challenges of the future, while protecting consumer rights – as set out in our 10-year strategy Flightpath to the future.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:
Civil aviation regulation is the lynchpin of an industry which pre-pandemic carried millions of passengers every year, contributed £22 billion to our economy and supported nearly one million jobs.
This review will ensure UK civil aviation regulation continues to be world-leading on safety, security, environmental considerations, economic regulation and consumer protection – which often supports other countries in driving up global standards.
Sir Stephen Hillier, Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, said:
At the Civil Aviation Authority, we work tirelessly on our mission to achieve improvements in aviation and aerospace for consumers and the public.
We welcome the opportunity this review presents to highlight the dedication, skill and continuous learning culture of our organisation, whilst identifying any areas for improvement.
It will help ensure that we continue to be a diverse, innovative and future-focused regulator, dedicated to improving aviation safety, security and consumer interests and enabling a thriving aerospace sector.
We look forward to working in an open, transparent and collaborative way with government to support this review.
The review forms part of a wider programme looking at public bodies across government, announced in April this year.
It comes at a crucial time for the aviation industry as it continues its strong recovery from the pandemic and will also run in parallel, but entirely separate to, the International Civil Aviation Organisation safety audit due to take place.
Jeremy Newman, an independent panel member at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, will lead the review, which will run until spring 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-launches-review-of-civil-aviation-authority-to-strengthen-regulator-for-the-future
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Fuelling a greener future – E10 petrol rolling out in Northern Ireland on 1 November 202230/08/2022 12:15:00
Greener petrol rolled out to help Northern Ireland decarbonise transport.
New UK-Ukraine transport partnership to rebuild war-torn infrastructure25/08/2022 14:20:00
UK transport infrastructure experts will provide knowledge in airport, runway and port reconstruction.
Boost for UK economy and rail industry through new Israel partnership24/08/2022 12:15:00
The Memorandum of Understanding will boost business opportunities and allow sharing of expertise.
Drivers to benefit from £20 million EV chargepoint boost24/08/2022 10:15:00
Drivers will have access to more than 1,000 new electric vehicle chargepoints across the country.
Walking, wheeling and cycling to be offered on prescription in nationwide trial22/08/2022 15:10:00
Eleven local authority areas in England to benefit from £12.7 million in multi-year funding.
£130 million to protect bus services across the country22/08/2022 10:10:10
Funding will ensure that vital bus services can continue to run.
Self-driving revolution to boost economy and improve road safety19/08/2022 14:20:00
New plan for self-driving vehicles plus a consultation on a safety ambition.
£161 million to transform Oxford Station, bringing faster journeys to thousands18/08/2022 10:10:00
The government is funding upgrades at Oxford station that will result in quicker journeys.