Government launches review of DVSA to strengthen agency for the future
- Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency
This review will help understand how DVSA can continue to improve, evolve with vehicle technology and keep Britain moving safely and sustainably.
- independent review will ensure DVSA remains well placed to keep vehicles and drivers safe
- part of a wider government programme looking into the effectiveness and efficiency of public bodies
- DVSA will be assessed on efficiency, efficacy, accountability and governance – the 4 pillars set by Cabinet Office
The government has today (1 February 2024) launched an independent review of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) so that it remains well placed to provide excellent services to keep Britain moving safely and sustainably.
DVSA helps to keep everyone using Britain’s roads safe by carrying out driving tests, undertaking roadside checks and approving people and centres to carry out MOTs.
The review is part of the wider Cabinet Office public body review programme and will assess DVSA based on the 4 pillars set by the Cabinet Office of efficiency, efficacy, accountability and governance.
With the rise of new vehicle technology and automated vehicles, the review will also ensure DVSA continues to evolve as new technology is rolled out on UK roads.
As with all public body reviews, the DVSA review will be led by an external independent Lead Reviewer, Sarika Patel. She is a Non-Executive Director at the Office for Nuclear Regulation with extensive private and public sector business experience and was appointed by the Transport Secretary. The review is expected to conclude this summer.
Roads Minister, Guy Opperman, said:
The DVSA plays a crucial role in making sure road users get around safely and with confidence, helping learners pass their driving tests and giving drivers peace of mind by ensuring MOTs are carried out to exceptional standards.
This review will help us understand how the DVSA can continue to improve, evolving alongside vehicle technology and keeping Britain moving safely and sustainably.
The review will also assess how DVSA works with its wide range of stakeholders within and outside of government to help keep Britain’s roads safe.
DVSA Non-Executive Chair, Nick Bitel, said:
Our vision to 2030 sets out our aim to keep Britain moving, safely and sustainably.
Supported by our professional and dedicated colleagues, we’re taking a service-led, customer-focused approach to the way we work, modernising and transforming our services to make them even better and more efficient, helping meet the needs of our customers and make road transport safer, greener and healthier.
These regular, independent reviews of public sector bodies are always helpful, and we value the opportunity to highlight our achievements and build on them, as we work towards achieving our vision for the future.
