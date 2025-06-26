Government launches the IT Reuse for Good Charter

TechUK yesterday (25 June) attended the launch of the IT Reuse for Good charter at Deloitte’s offices in Central London, where Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms Sir Chris Bryant MP spoke to commit the government to further action on closing the digital divide.

What is the IT Reuse for Good Charter?

Currently, 1.5 million people in the UK currently lack access to a basic laptop, tablet or smartphone, yet the UK has the second-highest rate of e-waste per capita of any country.

The Charter is designed to solve these problems and close the digital divide in device access by encouraging the refurbishment of devices and their donation to the digitally excluded. It is a partnership between business, government and the third sector to increase reuse of digital devices to promote digital inclusion. Signatory organisations commit to taking a ‘reuse first’ approach to IT assets and ensuring the digitally excluded can access digital devices.

techUK members Deloitte,Vodafone, and Three played a key role in the development of the Charter, and with members Currys, Google, VM02 on the advisory groups that supported the Charter’s development.

Following on from the Digital Inclusion Action Plan, the government have committed to:

Increase the number of quality devices given to people who need them

Promote a more circular approach to using devices

Embed a ‘re-use first’ approach as a standard practice in asset management

Any company can sign the Charter and pledge to take the reuse first approach to digital devices. Companies can be at any point in their journey, but will find a helpful collection of companies at all stage of the journey by joining the Charter community. The government page will also link companies to different routes they can take to increase device donations depending on what works best for them.

The Charter will also allow companies to increase their Net Zero contribution and drive up their social value work across the UK while working to digitally-include vulnerable people. These must align with Defra work on the circular economy to ensure a coherent government approach.

The goal is for a reuse first approach to become standard practice across the UK.

Organisations interested in learning more about the Charter, expressing an interest or signing the Charter can do so on the government’s website.