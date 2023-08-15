Government lawyers shortlisted for the Yorkshire Legal Awards 2023

GLD’s Commercial Law Group and senior government lawyer Kavita Roy have been shortlisted.

The Yorkshire Legal Awards celebrate and recognise the achievements of the legal talent across Yorkshire.

GLD have a strong presence in Yorkshire with our Leeds office currently hosting 175 employees.

GLD’s Leeds based Commercial Law Group, located in the Government Hub in Wellington Place and part of the national Group led by Legal Director Justinia Lewis from Leeds, has been shortlisted in the In House Team of the Year category.

This shortlisting recognises the quality and value of the work undertaken by the team. The team help to implement large and, often, highly complex operational and policy initiatives of national and regional significance and of benefit to the wider community.

Justinia Lewis says of the shortlisting:

“I am thrilled that the work of the Commercial Law Group has been recognised. It is a huge credit to the teams that I have the good fortune to lead”

In addition, Senior government lawyer Kavita Roy has been shortlisted in the In House Lawyer of the Year category for her work advising the Department for Health and Social Care and for her outstanding demonstration of upholding the Civil Service values.

Kavita reflects:

“I really enjoy the breadth & diversity of my work at GLD. I am grateful to GLD for the value it places on its staff and its commitment to social value across the Group.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 5 October.