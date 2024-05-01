Government legal careers open for aspiring solicitors and barristers in North East

As part of her role sponsoring the Government Legal Department (GLD), the Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP visited the regional office in Leeds.

During the visit, which coincided with the launch of the Government Legal Profession Trainee Solicitor Scheme the Attorney General spoke with GLD staff, including a trainee solicitor, about their experiences being a government lawyer and opportunities in the region.

Attorney General Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP said:

Government lawyers work on some of the most complex and sensitive legal issues of the day. That is why it is so important that we have a workforce that truly represents the public we serve. The Trainee Solicitor Scheme is open to aspiring solicitors across Leeds, the North East and beyond. It was fantastic to hear about the breadth and complexity of the work in Yorkshire, and the welcoming environment GLD has created for trainees. As a former government lawyer, I know first-hand what a rewarding career it is, and I strongly urge people thinking about starting their legal career to consider applying to the trainee solicitor scheme.

The Trainee Solicitor Scheme offers aspiring solicitors the opportunity to start their government legal career, gaining experience in different areas of law and across various departments.

Applications for the trainee scheme close at midday on Wednesday 15 May. Recruitment for trainee solicitors and pupil barristers is now split, with recruitment for pupil barristers next taking place in January 2025.

Leigh McGeeney, 2nd year Legal Trainee in GLD said:

Even as a trainee, I have been able to get involved in so much of the interesting and complex work GLD has to offer. One of the key things that attracted me to GLD was the ability lawyers have to move around and work in so many different areas of law, even when qualified. No other legal practice offers both the variety and uniqueness of work. It is great to see that rewarding and varied government careers exist outside of Whitehall.

During the visit, the Attorney also met with Head of Place for Leeds Justinia Lewis, and spoke with members of GLD staff to express her continued support for GLD’s regional model.

Treasury Solicitor and GLD Permanent Secretary, Susanna McGibbon, said:

The Government Legal Profession Trainee Solicitor Scheme offers the chance to start your legal career at the heart of government and gain experience across different teams and areas of law. You can expect to be involved in a range of interesting legal work and receive high quality training in a supportive and inclusive environment. You will have the opportunity to build a rewarding career, working on some of the biggest legal issues of the day.

The Attorney’s visit to Leeds was also part of the Law Officers’ Connect sessions to engage with the Bar and members of the legal community.

The Attorney met with barristers from the North Eastern Circuit where she discussed successes and challenges facing the profession in the region.