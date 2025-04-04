Government Legal Department
Government Legal Department Celebrates Ten Years of Excellence
GLD celebrates ten years of providing outstanding legal service to help the government govern well, within the rule of law.
- Government Legal Department marks a decade of an exceptional legal service that has transformed legal support to government in support of our core purpose of helping the government to govern well, within the rule of law
- A modern, inclusive workplace based across the UK, GLD is the largest in-house legal firm in the country
The Government Legal Department (GLD) marks its 10th anniversary on 1st April 2025 celebrating a decade of transforming legal service that has strengthened government operations and public service delivery across the United Kingdom.
Established in 2015, GLD built on the success of the Treasury Solicitor’s Department by bringing together previously separate legal teams in a unified model, creating a modern and efficient legal services provider across government. The department has now grown to over 3000 employees as further departmental legal teams have joined, delivering better value for taxpayers and creating meaningful career opportunities for government lawyers.
The department delivers consistent, high-quality legal support whether that is litigating on behalf of the government in court or through the development of policy and subsequent legislation. Implementing the priorities of the government of the day for fellow citizens up and down the country.
Over the past decade, GLD has continued to grow and develop its specialisms to meet the legal needs of government, for example seeking out the international trade skills needed in a post-Brexit UK, we have built a specialist employment law group and centralised our commercial expertise to ensure we continue to build the capability to deal with large-scale commercial contracts and disputes.
The department also aims to lead the sector and improve access to the law, championing alternative routes into the legal profession. Whether that be through early talent, including the solicitor apprenticeship scheme and Summer Diversity Scheme, or our supportive approach to flexible working.
Our flexible working policies offer carers, parents and those returning to the profession the ability to pick up their legal career at any point and at any level. We strive to build a workforce that represents the society we serve and encourage diversity of thought and leadership. Over the last 10 years this has resulted in 80% of the Executive team being women, as are over 60% of the department.
GLD has been central in enabling the government to respond to the biggest issues of our time, including:
- Developing the Coronavirus Act 2020 which enabled the UK government to take swift action in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
- Preparing the Withdrawal Agreement to enable the UK’s to withdraw from the European Union
- Delivering Free-Trade Agreements following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union
- Supporting the design and launch of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, housing over 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war
- Playing a central role in the UK’s legislative commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions
- Advising the Department for Transport on the Space Industry Bill which prepared the way for the first commercial spaceflight from UK soil
- Supporting the Employment Rights Bill which aims to abolish exploitative zero-hours contracts and legislate for other employment rights
GLD’s Permanent Secretary and Treasury Solicitor, Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon), yesterday said:
This anniversary marks a significant milestone in our journey. By bringing together diverse legal expertise into one organisation we’ve created a more responsive, efficient service for government.
Our strapline, delivering much more than law, underlines the impact of our work on society. I am proud to lead an organisation committed to the highest standards of public service playing an important role across the legal profession generally.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-legal-department-celebrates-ten-years-of-excellence
