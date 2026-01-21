Government moves to restore legal rights and remove unlawful immunity provisions

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, will today ask MPs to support the removal of aspects of the controversial law that would have given immunity to terrorists for Troubles-related killings.

MPs asked to approve removal of flawed legacy legislation introduced by the previous Government.

The Remedial Order will remove immunity provisions which would have given amnesty to terrorists, and restored legal rights of victims and survivors.

Comes alongside six workable protections to ensure veterans are treated fairly.

Today’s debate in the House of Commons marks an important step in the Government’s commitment to replacing the previous Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.

The Remedial Order seeks to address two issues where the Act was found to be in breach of human rights law: the uncommenced conditional immunity scheme and the bar on new civil claims. These were undeliverable promises made by the previous government to veterans that have led only to legal uncertainty and inadequate protections.

We believe those who served our country must be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, as part of its wider legacy package, the government is - through the Troubles Bill - also putting in place six safeguards for former service personnel

Because there can be no equivalence between those who served to protect life and the terrorist organisations which set out to kill people, and which were responsible for 90% of Troubles-related deaths.

Speaking ahead of the debate, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said:

Today, I am asking the House to endorse a Remedial Order to remove indefensible and legally defective provisions contained in the previous Government’s Legacy Act. This Remedial Order is essential to rebuild the trust of communities across Northern Ireland who are opposed to the idea that the terrorists who murdered their loved ones could be granted immunity from prosecution if they came forward to the Commission. It also restores the historic right of citizens of this country to seek redress through the courts.

Key measures in today’s Remedial Order include:

Removing immunity: Formally removing the provisions from the statute book that allowed for the granting of immunity from prosecution.

The restoration of civil cases: Reinstating the right of UK citizens to pursue Troubles-related civil cases - a path previously blocked by the Legacy Act.

Legal certainty: Working towards providing a clear, rule-of-law-based framework for both families and veterans, ending the uncertainty caused by recent court challenges.

Alongside the Remedial Order, the Government is implementing new protections for Northern Ireland veterans, including:

Protection from repeated investigations; The right to stay at home; The right to seek anonymity; Protection in old age; Protection from cold calling or unexpected letters; and The right to be heard.

*David Crabbe OBE, President of Decorum NI, said:

The issues of the legacy of the past must be dealt with now and thus not condemn future generations to persistent uncertainty. Veterans should not be used as political pawns. Veterans are real people and citizens in our society with the same hopes, fears and aspirations as anyone else. They are also victims and survivors and need to be recognised as such. Victims and survivors carry their burden with dignity and should be allowed to obtain the greatest possible resolution to the questions they have and the answers they need. They will never really have ‘closure’ as such but their burden can be lightened with answers that lead to truth, acknowledgement and accountability.

This Government is determined to ensure protections are as fair and effective as possible, recognising the role that service personnel played in keeping people across the UK safe during the Troubles.

The debate in the House of Commons is the first stage in a wider process to restore the Northern Ireland legacy framework to one that respects the Good Friday Agreement and the rights of all citizens to seek truth and accountability.

