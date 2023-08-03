National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Government must act to protect rental market as Bank again hikes interest rates
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has today taken the decision to raise the base rate to 5.25% - the fourteenth occasion on which it has decided to increase rates since 2008.
This move follows a long period of turbulence across the private rented sector, with many landlords greatly affected by the impact heightened rates have had on their position in the market.
In response to today's news, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“Today’s rate rise will pile yet more pressure on to renters and landlords.
“The Bank of England has warned that the average increase in monthly repayments on buy-to-let mortgages by the end of 2025 will be around £275. This comes as some landlords have already seen their mortgage payments increase by almost 240% since December 2021.
“With landlord profits at their lowest level for 16 years, the vast majority are doing all they can to protect tenants from the impact of growing mortgage rates. However, without Government action, renters face a bleak future as growing costs lead to a loss of more rental homes from the market.
“Analysis for the NRLA has found that 735,000 rental properties could be lost across the UK if interest rates peaked at 5%. With an average of 20 requests to view each available home to rent already, today’s announcement will only worsen matters.
“The Government must urgently scrap tax changes which have dampened the supply of much-needed private rented accommodation. Likewise, it is also crucial that housing benefit rates are unfrozen so that vulnerable tenants receive assistance during this challenging period for the market.”
You can read further details on the Monetary Policy Committee's decision here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/government-must-act-to-protect-rental-market-as-bank-again-hikes-interest-rates
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Gove calls for delay to rented housing energy efficiency plans - NRLA responds25/07/2023 16:15:00
The NRLA has responded to comments by Housing Secretary Michael Gove MP suggesting that energy efficiency proposals for landlords should be delayed in light of the significant financial pressures they now face across the market.
Bank of England forecasts major rise in landlord mortgage costs13/07/2023 11:15:00
The Bank of England yesterday published its latest Financial Stability Report, in which it is confirmed that average monthly repayments for buy-to-let mortgage holders will go up by approximately £275 by the end of 2025.
Independent landlords "vital" to a fair rental market Housing Secretary tells NRLA05/07/2023 11:15:00
Independent landlords are “vital” to ensuring a fair and functioning private rented sector, the Housing Secretary has said.
Independent landlords "vital" to a fair rental market Housing Secretary tells NRLA04/07/2023 14:15:00
Independent landlords are “vital” to ensuring a fair and functioning private rented sector, the Housing Secretary has said.
NRLA: Labour right to say rent controls would not work03/07/2023 11:15:00
Following the news that Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy MP has confirmed that Labour will not be supporting the introduction of a rent freeze, the NRLA has provided its response to this important development.
Chancellor needs to act as interest rate hike hits renters and landlords26/06/2023 16:15:00
Following the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates, the NRLA has issued commentary responding to the news that the Bank's base rate now stands at 5%.
Chancellor needs to act as interest rate hike hits renters and landlords22/06/2023 16:10:00
Following the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates, the NRLA has issued commentary responding to the news that the Bank's base rate now stands at 5%.
Rent control proposals would be a disaster for Welsh renters08/06/2023 13:15:00
Following the Welsh Government’s publication of its Green Paper on fair rents and adequate housing, the NRLA calls on those with an interest in housing to make their views known on the future of the Welsh private rented sector.