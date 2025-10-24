Government must actively manage plan to boost weak Probation Service performance

Risks in the government’s plans to ease workload pressure on the Probation Service must be fully understood and actively managed to ensure it can achieve its aims of rehabilitating offenders and protecting the public, amid worsening performance in the service due to inexperienced staff and gaps in critical roles.1,2

In 2024-25, HMPPS met only 26% of its targets, a drop of 24 percentage points since 2021-22.

HMPPS has been recruiting more probation staff, but in 2024 found it had underestimated the number of staff required to provide sentence management tasks by around a third (5,400 staff).

To mitigate the impact on offender outcomes and public protection, HMPPS and MoJ must actively manage the risks associated with its innovative programme to reduce Probation Service workloads.

The Probation Service aims to protect the public by managing any risks offenders pose when they leave prison or receive community sentences, and by reducing the chance of them reoffending through supporting rehabilitation in the community.

But a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found that the service has remained under significant strain since it returned to full public ownership in June 2021 following a major reorganisation. In 2024-25, performance dropped by 24 percentage points compared with 2021-22 levels.3 And some areas of performance are worse than others: in 2024, probation practitioners adequately assessed risk of harm from offenders in just 28% of cases, compared with 60% in 2018-19.4

Staff shortages and skills gaps are major contributing factors to poor performance.5 HM Prison & Probation Service (HMPPS) was slow to introduce major changes to address staffing shortfalls and reduce high workloads, and its efforts have not been sufficient.6,7,8

In 2024, HMPPS found it had significantly underestimated the number of staff required to provide sentence management tasks by approximately 34% (5,400 staff) and was operating with around only half the number of sentence management staff it needed.

HMPPS estimates that it needs to address a capacity gap of around 3,150 staff in 2026-27, even after its recruitment aims. It is therefore relying on further transformation of the Probation Service.

In February 2025, HMPPS established its innovative ‘Our Future Probation Service’ (OFPS) programme to reduce workloads by 25% across the service through improving existing processes and changing the scope of probation supervision. It has adopted a high risk appetite for the programme, with the aim of increasing capacity in response to policy changes that are likely to put further pressures on the service.9

But HMPPS and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) have not fully assessed the potential consequences of OFPS assuming a high level of risk, nor have they set clear thresholds for how much risk the Probation Service can tolerate, which means it may be hard to spot risks that become too high to manage.

The NAO’s report identifies two principal risks to the long-term resilience of the Probation Service: uncertainty over whether HMPPS proposals will free up sufficient capacity to improve performance, and the possible adverse impact of changes on public protection, rehabilitation and wider government objectives such as its ‘safer streets’ mission, if they are not actively managed.

The NAO recommends that MoJ and HMPPS:

take a robust approach to understanding and managing risks associated with its OFPS programme

take steps to minimise the impact of change on probation staff

ensure that sufficient capacity is freed up to improve the quality of probation supervision

implement robust monitoring and evaluation to assess and react to the impact of changes on the level and depth of probation supervision and support

“A well-functioning Probation Service can ease the financial burden that reoffending imposes on society, which currently costs an estimated £21 billion a year. “Since the service was brought back under full public control in June 2021, performance has declined, with significant staffing shortfalls and high workloads. “‘Our Future Probation Service’ is a bold and innovative approach to increase resilience. The government must manage the risks associated with the programme to mitigate the impact on offenders’ chances of successfully rehabilitating in the community.” Gareth Davies, head of the NAO

Read the full report : Building an effective and resilient Probation Service

