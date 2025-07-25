WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Government must commit to a national nitrogen strategy, says WWF
Tom Stuart, Senior Policy Advisor (Production), at WWF commented on the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee report ‘Nitrogen: time to reduce, recycle, reuse’
“This timely report confirms what WWF have long been warning: we cannot tackle climate change and reverse biodiversity loss without managing nitrogen pollution holistically.
Successive governments’ failure to integrate action across farming, food, nature and climate has had devastating impacts on our health and environment, especially for Britain’s precious freshwater habitats. Nitrogen pollution is also money down the drain for farmers, who lose £420 million each year through inefficient fertiliser use.
Government must now act on the report’s findings, measure the major flows of nitrogen across the economy, and commit to a national nitrogen strategy”
