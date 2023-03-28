Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Government must have a long-term plan to make future projects successful, says APM
Association for Project Management (APM) has backed calls for the government to develop a long-term plan for infrastructure projects, to ensure economic and environmental targets are met.
The Infrastructure Progress Review 2023, a new report by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), states that the Government is moving too slowly with its infrastructure projects to meet its goals its economic and climate goals.
The NIC highlights the need to accelerate projects that will support future growth and net zero ambitions. It calls for a “change of gear in infrastructure policy”, stating that the Government must “focus on fewer, bigger, better targeted initiatives” to deliver the infrastructure required to meet its long-term goals for a bigger, lower carbon economy.
APM has backed many of the report’s findings, emphasising the importance of projects for creating social benefits and driving economic growth. It has called for Government to focus on greater stability and planning around major projects. APM has also urged Government to heed the NIC’s recommendations and respond appropriately, in order to accelerate delivery of the projects the UK needs.
APM issued three calls to action to the Government:
- Work with APM and others to give project professionals in the civil service the right conditions to achieve long term goals – stability is monumentally important to long term projects; departments need confidence to plan long term, and project professionals need the right support to develop.
- Improve communication from policy development to policy delivery, ensuring projects can be achieved from day one.
- Improve local project delivery by addressing the project capability and capacity skills gap highlighted in the Local Government Association’s (LGA’s) Local Government Workforce Survey.
In the report, Sir John Armitt, Chair of the NIC, wrote:
“We must have the staying power to stick to long term plans, to spare cost increases that come with a stop-start approach and to give investors greater confidence in the UK.
“Getting our infrastructure right for the second half of this century is a journey that, by definition, will go on being plotted over the coming decades. But a further year of prevarication risks losing momentum on critical areas like achieving the statutory net zero target. Rarely has the need for speed been more evident.”
Andrew Baldwin, Head of Public Affairs at APM, yesterday said:
“Projects must be supported to realise their societal benefit, support future growth and deliver the UK’s net zero commitments. This report adds to the growing evidence of the need to invest further in project capability and delivery.
“Projects need greater stability and planning to succeed. We urge the Government to seriously consider the need for a longer term plan, and to address our own calls to action, to ensure future projects have the best chance of success.”
Download the Infrastructure Progress Review 2023.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/government-must-have-a-long-term-plan-to-make-future-projects-successful-says-apm/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Fearless change - Bringing your people with you on the journey21/03/2023 10:20:00
On Wednesday 8 March the APM facilitated a conference orchestrated by Steve Walters of the APM People SIG bringing together over 80 participants to help the people side of projects get to a better space and support the APM vision of “creating a world where projects never fail”
Unconscious biases may be distorting views on gender equality at the highest level07/03/2023 10:20:00
Although progress around gender equality in leadership roles is being made, most senior managers and directors are still men. Why does this imbalance persist? We spoke with Helen Thomas, Project Delivery Lead at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) about helping more women to break through the glass ceiling in the project profession.
HS2 looks at options as costs rise across the construction industry06/03/2023 16:20:00
HS2’s Chief Executive, Mark Thurston, says more joint buying of materials, cooperation across supply chains, and potential changes to timing and phasing are among the options being considered to curb rising costs.
Six in 10 project professionals say their main project has been impacted by recent economic events in the UK20/12/2022 10:20:00
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM) reveals the impact of recent economic events in the UK and the cost of living crisis on projects and the people who deliver them.
New APM report reveals how project managers can deliver in extreme environments06/12/2022 16:20:00
The war in Ukraine has highlighted an uncomfortable truth. Our world is becoming increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA).
Sellafield apprentice gains near perfect PMQ score30/11/2022 11:20:00
Sellafield Project Management Apprentice Missy Tyson, 20, has gained near perfect, 97% score in her APM Project Management Qualification (PMQ) exam, placing her in the top ranking of candidate results.
Celebrating the profession: The APM Project Management Awards 202223/11/2022 13:20:00
It was a night to remember for the project profession, at the APM project Management Awards 2022.
International Men’s Day: Men’s views on what helps a project succeed21/11/2022 16:20:00
To mark International Men’s Day on 19 November, Association for Project Management has released new data that reveals what male project professionals think is important for delivering a successful project, as well as opportunities and challenges in store for the profession.
Chancellor puts projects at the forefront of Budget growth priorities18/11/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has welcomed announcements around energy, infrastructure and innovation in the UK Government’s latest budget, which will put projects in these areas at the forefront of driving economic growth.