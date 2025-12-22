Government must help farmers with impact of climate change, says WWF

Sofia Parente, Head of Policy (production) at WWF commented on the Batters Review

"A strong, profitable domestic farming sector only contributes to food security when it also protects and enhances the natural capital which sustains food production: a stable climate, healthy soils, clean rivers and abundant wildlife.

"Climate change and nature loss are driving an unprecedented threat to food security, and so it is disappointing there is so little emphasis on this crucial point at a time when farmers are experiencing financial losses due to extreme weather events worsened by climate change and nature loss.

"We are concerned that DEFRA's initial response - creating a Farming and Food Partnership Board - is envisaged without environmental expertise and highlights prioritising poultry production, a sector which is often concentrated in geographical areas like the Wye and is linked to disastrous river pollution and deforestation overseas.

"As DEFRA takes forward plans for a 25 Year Farming Road Map, we hope for stronger engagement from the government with farmers and environment experts to ensure a profitable farming sector delivers for climate, nature and the nutrition security of the nation."