WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Government must help farmers with impact of climate change, says WWF
Sofia Parente, Head of Policy (production) at WWF commented on the Batters Review
"A strong, profitable domestic farming sector only contributes to food security when it also protects and enhances the natural capital which sustains food production: a stable climate, healthy soils, clean rivers and abundant wildlife.
"Climate change and nature loss are driving an unprecedented threat to food security, and so it is disappointing there is so little emphasis on this crucial point at a time when farmers are experiencing financial losses due to extreme weather events worsened by climate change and nature loss.
"We are concerned that DEFRA's initial response - creating a Farming and Food Partnership Board - is envisaged without environmental expertise and highlights prioritising poultry production, a sector which is often concentrated in geographical areas like the Wye and is linked to disastrous river pollution and deforestation overseas.
"As DEFRA takes forward plans for a 25 Year Farming Road Map, we hope for stronger engagement from the government with farmers and environment experts to ensure a profitable farming sector delivers for climate, nature and the nutrition security of the nation."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
£1.5 million helping to keep communities warm and connected22/12/2025 14:05:00
Over 400 warm hubs across Wales are providing vital support to communities this winter, thanks to £1.5 million Welsh Government funding.
Private sector activity rounds off a tough year – CBI Growth Indicator22/12/2025 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -30%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.
Citizens Advice responds to the Employment Rights Bill becoming law22/12/2025 10:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Employment Rights Bill receiving Royal Assent and becoming law
Employers need to prepare for the Employment Rights Act 2025 now, says the CIPD, as Royal Assent is granted22/12/2025 09:05:00
Employers and HR professionals need to understand the roadmap for change that the Government has set out and when changes will impact how they hire and manage people at work
NHS Confederation - Reforms to Mental Health Act set to pass into law19/12/2025 16:10:00
The Mental Health Act gains Royal Assent following years of work by different governments and lobbying from NHS Confederation to update the 2007 Act.
Retailers report bleak holiday trading as sales outlook darkens – CBI Distributive Trades Survey19/12/2025 14:10:00
Citizens Advice issues warning over counterfeit Christmas gifts - how to get your money back explained19/12/2025 13:10:00
Consumers should beware of unknowingly buying fake goods to gift to their loved ones this Christmas, says Citizens Advice, as reports of counterfeit goods are sharply rising
LGA - Violence Against Women and Girls strategy18/12/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities committee responds to the announcement of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG)
LGA responds to Local Government Public Health Grant18/12/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the publication of the Public Health Grant 2026-29 for local authorities