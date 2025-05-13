Government must remain “laser focused” on growth mission to reverse years of Tory stagnation

Responding to the labour market data showing payrolled employees falling by 106,000 in the year to April 2025 and youth unemployment at 12.8%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Today’s figures show the long-lasting impact of years of stagnation.

“A stronger economy will secure more jobs. The government must remain laser-focused on delivering its growth mission.

“Jobs must be at the heart of the forthcoming industrial strategy, and public investment should continue to rise.

“New training opportunities and career starts for young people who are not earning or learning also need to be an urgent priority, particularly to protect those at risk of long-term worklessness.”